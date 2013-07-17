Jul 17- Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessels 42 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Diamond Express nil Excav 13/0713/0719/07 nil TOCOM nil 59 2) Seiyo Sapphire nil St Bary 15/0715/0718/07 nil 3,164 nil 1,548 3) Jal Vahini nil Log 16/0716/0719/07 nil 1,265 nil 1,598 4) Vega Aries nil L Stone 14/0714/0720/07 nil 9,302 nil 30,418 5) Nonna Ulia nil BAry 12/0712/0718/07 8,744 nil nil 2,224 6) Apollo nil COIL 15/0715/0718/07 nil 50,000 nil 81,148 7) Bux Hill nil CNTR 16/0716/0717/07 nil nil 708/163292/897 8) TCI Surya nil CNTR 15/0715/0717/07 nil nil 73/141 21,855 9) MArions Ex Mastro nil CNTR 16/0716/0717/07 nil nil 716/882384/218 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Astro Phoneix 41471 CPOIL nil 142,260 nil 16/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Kota Puri PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 17/07 2) Orchid Atlan-H LSHS//FOIL nil 7960/5106 nil 17/07 3) All Cargo Aarthi Samsara Bunker nil nil nil 17/07 4) Coromandel Ex St John CNTR nil nil 700/1000 17/07 5) Genco Lorie Unicorn L Stone nil 48,975 nil 17/07 6) CMA CGM Kepler BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 18/07 7) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 18/07 8) Nordic Truth GAC Molas 18,000 nil nil 18/07 9) EL Mar Victoria Pradeep JB Bary 2,508 nil nil 18/07 10) Hyundai Bridge CNTR CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 18/07 11) Thuan Phuoc GAC JB Bary 6,000 nil nil 18/07 12) Au Virgo JMC POIL nil 4,250 nil 19/07 13) Corebes JMB SCOIL nil 9,432 nil 19/07 14) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800/1200 19/07 15) Dyanmic Ocean Hari Log nil 2,400 nil 20/07 16) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 20/07 17) You Shen JMC POIL nil 7,600 nil 20/07 18) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 100/1200 20/07 19) ECE Nurk Interocn CSFOIL nil 16,000 nil 21/07 20) CMA CGM Jade CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 21/07 21) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 21/07 22) Jag Prakash SANCO HSD nil 16,000 nil 21/07 23) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 21/07 24) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 22/07 25) Swaraj Dwep A&N Genl 25 25 nil 22/07 26) Galaxy Seaport POIL nil 4,800 nil 23/07 27) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 23/07 28) Star Sea Cosmos SICal L sTone nil 50,000 nil 24/07 29) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 24/07 30) Hoegh Trident Park Cars 4,550 nil nil 25/07 31) Nancowry A&N Genl 25 25 nil 25/07 32) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/500 25/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL