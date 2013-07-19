Jul 19- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 38 Total Vessels 51 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Jal Vahini nil Log 16/07 16/07 19/07 nil 1,447 nil 569 2) EL Mar Victoria nil JB Bary 18/07 18/07 20/07 nil nil nil 2,508 3) Genco Lorie nil L sTone 18/07 18/07 22/07 nil 13,038 nil 34,437 4) Vega Aries nil L Stone 14/07 14/07 20/07 nil 7,945 nil 9,940 5) Nordic Ruth nil Molas 18/07 18/07 21/07 nil 1,000 nil 17,000 6) Orchid nil FOIL 17/07 17/07 20/07 nil nil nil 656 7) Swarna Godavari nil COIL 17/07 18/07 20/07 nil 7,000 nil 44,000 8) Hyundai Bridge nil CNTR 18/07 18/07 19/07 nil nil 371/36129/964 9) Iwaki nil CNTR 18/07 18/07 21/07 nil nil 874/293126/707 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Astro Phoneix nil CPOIL nil 142,260 nil 16/07 --- 2) TCI Arjun nil CNTR nil nil 138/150 19/07 --- 3) OSM Arena nil Noncargo nil nil nil 08/02 --- 4) Tshd Navayuga nil Drdgr nil nil nil 14/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Corebes JMB SCOIL nil 9,432 nil 19/07 2) Thuan Phuoc GAC JB Bary 6,000 nil nil 20/07 3) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 20/07 4) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 100/1200 20/07 5) Handy Tanker Atlantic FOIL 35,000 nil nil 21/07 6) Clover Ace Parekh Cars 5,900 nil nil 21/07 7) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL 6,000 nil nil 21/07 8) Perun SAI JB Bary 16,600 nil nil 21/07 9) Swaraj Dweep A&N Genl 25 25 nil 21/07 10) Jag Prakash SANCO HSD nil 16,000 nil 21/07 11) You Shen JMC POIL nil 7,600 nil 21/07 12) CMA CGM Jade CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 21/07 13) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 22/07 14) PAC Suhail ULA Proj 1,200 nil nil 22/07 15) DCI Dredging Atlatnic Drdgr nil nil nil 22/07 16) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 22/07 17) Common Faith Seatrans Gypsum nil 50,156 nil 22/07 18) ECE Nurk Interocn CSFOIL nil 16,000 nil 22/07 19) Asian Capitan Parekh Cars 600 239 nil 23/07 20) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 23/07 21) Dynamic Ocean Hari Log nil 2,400 nil 23/07 22) KMTC Challenge SICal Dolomite nil 50,000 nil 23/07 23) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 23/07 24) AS Ventina Unicorn L Stone nil 50,334 nil 23/07 25) Rickmers Chittong ULA GB 4,500 nil nil 24/07 26) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 24/07 27) Coromandel Sima St John CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 24/07 28) Borak Unitran Repair nil nil nil 24/07 29) Mahaweli Unitran Supply nil nil nil 24/07 30) Star Sea Cosmos SICal L sTone nil 50,000 nil 24/07 31) Galaxy Seaport POIL nil 4,800 nil 24/07 32) Hoegh Trident Park Cars 4,550 nil nil 25/07 33) Nancowry A&N Genl 25 25 nil 25/07 34) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/500 25/07 35) Medi Terrian KSAP Excav/Cars 200 50/150 nil 26/07 36) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 810/730 26/07 37) Mallika Naree GAC SBIL nil 2,299 nil 26/07 38) Fabouls SW Orissa Steel nil 971 nil 26/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL