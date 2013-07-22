Jul 22- Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessels 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Clover Ace nil Cars 21/07 21/07 23/07 4,350 nil nil 1,550 2) Swaraj Dweep nil Genl 21/07 22/07 25/07 TOCOM TOCOM nil 25/25 3) Thuan Puoc nil JB Bary 20/07 20/07 23/07 1,940 nil nil 1,688 4) You Shen nil POIL 22/07 22/07 24/07 nil TOCOM nil 7,600 5) Astro Phoenix nil COIL 16/07 20/07 23/07 nil 55,000 nil 44,260 6) CMA CGM Jade nil CNTR 21/07 21/07 23/07 TOCOM nil 581/221419/779 7) Nicoline Maersk nil CNTR 22/07 22/07 23/07 nil nil TOCOM1000/10 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Perun 41476 JB Bary 16,600 nil nil 21/07 --- 2) Handy Tankers 41476 FOIL 35,000 nil nil 21/07 --- 3) Jag Prakash 41476 HSD nil 16,000 nil 21/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) DCI Dredging Atlatnic Drdgr nil nil nil 22/07 2) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 22/07 3) Common Faith Seatrans Gypsum nil 50,156 nil 22/07 4) ECE Nurk Interocn CSFOIL nil 16,000 nil 22/07 5) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL 6,000 nil nil 22/07 6) Vinaship sEa Admiral IOP nil 27,000 nil 22/07 7) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 23/07 8) Asian Capitan Parekh Cars 600 239 nil 23/07 9) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 23/07 10) KMTC challenge SICAL Dolomite nil 50,140 nil 23/07 11) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 23/07 12) AS Ventina Unicorn L Stone nil 50,334 nil 23/07 13) Jahan Moni Seatrans Dolomite nil 43,200 nil 23/07 14) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 24/07 15) Coromandel Sima St John CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 24/07 16) Star Sea Cosmos SICal L sTone nil 50,000 nil 24/07 17) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 200/25000 24/07 18) Hoegh Trident Park Cars 4,550 nil nil 25/07 19) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 25/07 20) Nancowry A&N Genl 25 25 nil 25/07 21) Galaxy Seaport POIL nil 4,800 nil 25/07 22) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/5000 25/07 23) Mallika Naree GAC SBIL nil 2,299 nil 26/07 24) Dynamic Ocean Hari LOG nil 2,400 nil 26/07 25) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 810/730 26/07 26) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 26/07 27) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 27/07 28) Mediteerina KSAP Exav/Cars 200 150 nil 27/07 29) CMA CGM Onyx CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 27/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL