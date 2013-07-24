Jul 24Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 13
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 33
Total Vessles 49
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Nord Sincere --- SCOIL 19/07 19/07 27/07 nil 4,801 nil 10,544
2) Swaraj Dweep --- Genl 21/07 22/07 25/07 nil TOCOM nil 25/25
3) Thuan Puoc --- JB Bary 20/07 20/07 23/07 1,940 nil nil 1,688
4) Perun --- JB Bary 21/07 22/07 26/07 3,047 nil nil 11,231
5) Venitia --- Lstone 23/07 23/07 28/07 nil 4,435 nil 45,899
6) Common Faith --- Gyps 22/07 22/07 27/07 nil 10,156 nil 35,600
7) Challenge --- Dolomite 23/07 23/07 30/07 nil 5,854 nil 44,286
8) Vinaship sea --- iop 22/07 22/07 25/07 nil 11,053 nil 12,200
9) Handy Tankers --- Foil 21/07 23/07 29/07 600 nil nil 34,400
10) You Shen --- POIL 22/07 22/07 24/07 nil TOCOM nil 7,600
11) Bux Hill --- CNTR 23/07 23/07 24/07 nil nil 78/449922/551
12) Hyundai Pro --- CNTR 24/07 24/07 25/07 nil nil --/92 1000/908
13) Coromondal Ex --- CNTR 24/07 24/07 25/07 nil nil TOCOM 950
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Dynamic Ocean --- log nil 2,400 nil 24/07 ---
2) Crystal --- loil 6,000 nil nil 22/07 ---
3) Ece Nur --- Csfoil nil 16,000 nil 22/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Asian Capitan Parekh Cars 589 239 nil 24/07
2) Jahan Moni Seatrans Dolomite nil 43,200 nil 24/07
3) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 24/07
4) Galaxy Seaport POIL nil 4,800 nil 24/07
5) Swarna Kalash Atlan-IOC locl nil 20,000 nil 24/07
6) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 200/250 25/07
7) Nancowry A&N Genl 25 25 nil 25/07
8) Izumo Nykline CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 25/07
9) Jag Prakash Sanco Bpc HSD nil 20,000 nil 25/07
10) Oel Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/500 25/07
11) Fabulous Orissa Steel/spipe nil 971/97 nil 25/07
12) Star sea cosmos Sical Lstone nil 47,128 nil 26/07
13) Mallika Naree GAC Sbil nil 2,299 nil 26/07
14) Swarna godhavari Swld coil nil 55,000 nil 26/07
15) Hoegh Trident Parekh Cars 4,550 nil nil 26/07
16) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 10/730 26/07
17) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 26/07
18) Passat spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 27/07
19) Tci Xps Tcis CNTR nil nil 150/140 27/07
20) CMA CGM Onyx CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 27/07
21) Rickmers Chittong ULA GB 4,500 nil nil 28/07
22) Bux Harmony Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1985/1500 28/07
23) Iwashiro Nykline CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/07
24) Delphinus Leader Nykline Cars 907 nil nil 28/07
25) Maersk delmont Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 29/07
26) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 29/07
27) Doris losa cstone 26,500 nil nil 29/07
28) Nordic Arrier Gac c.oil nil 132,000 nil 29/07
29) Diamond Star ass S.coil 10,000 nil nil 29/07
30) Hoegh Osaka Merchan Cars nil 250 nil 30/07
31) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 30/07
32) Hanjin Vacouver Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 30/07
33) Maersk wave Parekh Cars 2,900 nil nil 31/07
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL