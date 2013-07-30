Jul 30- Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessels 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Perun SAI JB Bary 21/07 22/07 30/07 2,756 nil nil 387 2) Kobraid ASS GB 29/07 29/07 01/08 713 nil nil 10,487 3) Nancowry A&N Genl 26/07 26/07 30/07 576 nil nil 24/14 4) Doris IOSA Cstone 29/07 29/07 02/08 7,808 nil nil 18,692 5) Diamond Star ASS Excav 29/07 29/07 02/08 nil 535 nil COMP nil GB ----- ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 10,000 nil Genl ----- ----- ----- nil 98 nil COMP nil SCOIL ----- ----- ----- nil 922 nil 8,554 6) Star Sea Cosmos Sical L sTone 25/07 28/07 01/08 nil 10,978 nil 21,420 7) Jahan Mohini Seatrans Dolomite 26/07 26/07 31/07 nil 5,569 nil 23,505 8) Handy Tankers Atlantic FOIL 21/07 23/07 30/07 6,200 nil nil 800 9) Victory Atlan-IOC SKO 27/07 29/07 30/07 nil 9,216 nil 784 10) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR 29/07 29/07 30/07 nil nil1246/955 254/45 11) Buxharmony Chakiat CNTR 30/07 30/07 31/07 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Ece Nur Interocn CSFOIL nil 6,550 nil 27/07 --- 2) Jag Aabha Interocn Naptha 35,000 nil nil 29/07 --- 3) Nordic Harrier GAC COIL nil 132,000 nil 30/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Maliau Marlink POIL nil 9,997 nil 30/07 2) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR nil nil 150/130 30/07 3) Jag Prakash Sanco-BPC HSd nil 20,000 nil 30/07 4) Coromandel Ex SimaST John CNTR nil nil 900/1000 31/07 5) Maresk Wave Parekh Cars 2,900 nil nil 31/07 6) Theresa Venus Seaports CSFOIL nil 26,000 nil 31/07 7) Bux Hill MSC-AGen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 31/07 8) CMA CGM Kepler BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 01/08 9) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/08 10) Maersk Remlin Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 01/08 11) Selin PSTS GB 15,000 nil nil 01/08 12) Xpres Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 02/08 13) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1200 02/08 14) Grande Fortuna ASS GB/SCOIL 12,500 11,924 nil 02/08 15) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 375/365 02/08 16) CMA CGM Chorot Inchape CNTR nil nil 650/700 03/08 17) Swarna Krishna BTL CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 03/08 18) Lahore Express Inchape CNTR nil nil 650/700 03/08 19) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 04/08 20) Dance Flora NYK SCOI nil 5,599 nil 04/08 21) IBN ALBarra Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 04/08 22) Maersk Darlington Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 05/08 23) Honor Pescadore Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 05/08 24) Titan Peace JMC POIL nil 5,000 nil 06/08 25) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 06/08 26) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 06/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL