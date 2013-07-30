UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Jul 30- Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessels 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Perun SAI JB Bary 21/07 22/07 30/07 2,756 nil nil 387 2) Kobraid ASS GB 29/07 29/07 01/08 713 nil nil 10,487 3) Nancowry A&N Genl 26/07 26/07 30/07 576 nil nil 24/14 4) Doris IOSA Cstone 29/07 29/07 02/08 7,808 nil nil 18,692 5) Diamond Star ASS Excav 29/07 29/07 02/08 nil 535 nil COMP nil GB ----- ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 10,000 nil Genl ----- ----- ----- nil 98 nil COMP nil SCOIL ----- ----- ----- nil 922 nil 8,554 6) Star Sea Cosmos Sical L sTone 25/07 28/07 01/08 nil 10,978 nil 21,420 7) Jahan Mohini Seatrans Dolomite 26/07 26/07 31/07 nil 5,569 nil 23,505 8) Handy Tankers Atlantic FOIL 21/07 23/07 30/07 6,200 nil nil 800 9) Victory Atlan-IOC SKO 27/07 29/07 30/07 nil 9,216 nil 784 10) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR 29/07 29/07 30/07 nil nil1246/955 254/45 11) Buxharmony Chakiat CNTR 30/07 30/07 31/07 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Ece Nur Interocn CSFOIL nil 6,550 nil 27/07 --- 2) Jag Aabha Interocn Naptha 35,000 nil nil 29/07 --- 3) Nordic Harrier GAC COIL nil 132,000 nil 30/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Maliau Marlink POIL nil 9,997 nil 30/07 2) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR nil nil 150/130 30/07 3) Jag Prakash Sanco-BPC HSd nil 20,000 nil 30/07 4) Coromandel Ex SimaST John CNTR nil nil 900/1000 31/07 5) Maresk Wave Parekh Cars 2,900 nil nil 31/07 6) Theresa Venus Seaports CSFOIL nil 26,000 nil 31/07 7) Bux Hill MSC-AGen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 31/07 8) CMA CGM Kepler BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 01/08 9) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/08 10) Maersk Remlin Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 01/08 11) Selin PSTS GB 15,000 nil nil 01/08 12) Xpres Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 02/08 13) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1200 02/08 14) Grande Fortuna ASS GB/SCOIL 12,500 11,924 nil 02/08 15) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 375/365 02/08 16) CMA CGM Chorot Inchape CNTR nil nil 650/700 03/08 17) Swarna Krishna BTL CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 03/08 18) Lahore Express Inchape CNTR nil nil 650/700 03/08 19) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 04/08 20) Dance Flora NYK SCOI nil 5,599 nil 04/08 21) IBN ALBarra Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 04/08 22) Maersk Darlington Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 05/08 23) Honor Pescadore Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 05/08 24) Titan Peace JMC POIL nil 5,000 nil 06/08 25) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 06/08 26) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 06/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)