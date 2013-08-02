Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 03, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 03 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Aug 02Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessles 43 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Diamond Star ASS GB 29/07 29/07 05/08 2,263 nil nil 12,000 ASS Genl 29/07 29/07 05/08 nil n.a. nil n.a. ASS SCOIL 29/07 29/07 05/08 nil 1,738 nil COMP 2) Jahan Mohini Seatrans Dolomite 26/07 26/07 03/08 nil 4,982 nil 8,358 3) Theresa Venus Seaports CSFOIL 01/08 01/08 05/08 nil 5,000 nil 21,000 4) Jag Aabha Interocn Naptha 29/07 30/07 03/08 12,700 nil nil 6,900 5) Asphant Alliance Atlan-HPC Bitumen 01/08 01/08 02/08 nil 550 nil 1,950 6) CMA CGM Kepler BTL CNTR 01/08 01/08 02/08 nil nil 1127/307 273/1093 7) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR 01/08 01/08 02/08 nil nil 975/309 25/691 8) Coromandel Ex S ST John CNTR 31/07 31/07 01/08 nil nil 726/520 174/480 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 02/08 --- 2) Maersk Remlin Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 02/08 --- 3) Mailalu Marlink POIL nil n.a. nil 01/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Selin PSTS GB 15,000 nil nil 02/08 2) Xpres Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 02/08 3) Grande Fortuna ASS GB/SCOIL 12,500 11,924 nil 03/08 4) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 250/200 03/08 5) CMA CGM Chorot Inchape CNTR nil nil 650/700 03/08 6) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 375/365 03/08 7) Lahore Express Inchape CNTR nil nil 650/700 04/08 8) Ocean Lohos Puyvast SCOIL 5,000 nil nil 04/08 Puyvast Splat nil 7,966 nil 04/08 Puyvast GB nil 250 nil 04/08 9) Euro Star Atlantic HRCOIL 29,820 nil nil 04/08 10) Jag Prakash Sanco-BPC HSD nil 16,000 nil 04/08 11) IBN ALBarra Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 04/08 12) Dance Flora NYK SCOIL nil 5,599 nil 04/08 13) Hoegh Trident Parekh Cars 500 nil nil 05/08 14) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 05/08 15) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 05/08 16) Vinalines Sunrise Unicorn L sTone nil 51,400 nil 05/08 17) Maersk Darlington Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 05/08 18) Swarna Krishna BTL CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 05/08 19) Maersk Wind Merchat Cars 24 250 nil 05/08 20) Honor Pescadore Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 05/08 21) Mindando GAC COIL nil 14,008 nil 05/08 22) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 06/08 23) Titan Peace JMC POIL nil 5,000 nil 06/08 24) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 06/08 25) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/200 06/08 26) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 150/400 06/08 27) Rotterdam Samudra Orxyl nil 4,499 nil 07/08 28) Andromea Unicorn L sTone nil 50,000 nil 07/08 29) Jag Latiff JMB COIL nil 141,535 nil 08/08 30) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 09/08 31) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 10/08 32) Jakarta Express Inchape CNTR nil nil 640/750 10/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 3 Nagpur, April 3 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible section, moved down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on poor demand from stockists amid increased arrival from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils. Trading activity in major other edible and non-edible oils reported thin as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of easy condition in oilseed producing regions, accordin
* Says Adani Transmission Ltd receives the LoI of three transmission projects in Rajasthan