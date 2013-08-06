UPDATE 2-U.S.'mother of all bombs' killed 36 Islamic State militants in Afghanistan
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Aug 06Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessels 42 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Grande Fortuna ASS GB 03/08 05/08 11/08 TOCOM nil nil 12,500 ASS SCOIL 03/08 05/08 11/08 nil 2,832 nil 9,092 2) Selin PSTS GB 02/08 02/08 07/08 4,120 nil nil 8,949 3) Ocean Lohos Puy/OceanS GB 04/08 04/08 07/08 TOCOM nil nil 5,000 Puy/OceanS SCOIL 04/08 04/08 07/08 nil 4,351 nil 3,615 Puy/OceanS Spipe 04/08 04/08 07/08 nil nil nil 72 Puy/OceanS Splat 04/08 04/08 07/08 nil nil nil 250 4) Euro Star Atlantic HRCOIL 04/08 04/08 10/08 5,852 nil nil 19,778 5) Vinalines Sunrise Unciorn L sTone 05/08 05/08 10/08 nil 6,835 nil 44,565 6) Vamsee Atlantic Barge 19/06 19/06 07/08 nil n.a. nil n.a. 7) Maersk Remlin Interocn FOIL 02/08 04/08 10/08 6,300 nil nil 23,000 8) MAersk Darlington Maersk CNTR 05/08 05/08 06/08 nil nil1690/678110/322 9) Swarna Krishna SWLD-CPCL COIL 05/08 05/08 06/08 nil 33,000 nil 22,000 10) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR 05/08 05/08 06/08 nil nil 1,462 38/367 11) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin CNTR 05/08 05/08 06/08 nil nil 821 679 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Prakash Sanco-BPC HSD nil 16,000 nil 04/08 --- 2) Mindando GAC COIL nil 140,048 nil 05/08 --- 3) Jahan Mohini Seatrans Dolomite nil nil nil 04/08 --- 4) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 480 06/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1,000 06/08 2) Orchid Atlan-HP FOIL/LSHS nil 7,000 nil 06/08 3) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 07/08 4) Titan Peace JMC POIL nil 5,000 nil 07/08 5) Bux Hill MSC aGen CNTR nil nil 1,000 07/08 6) Andromea Unicorn L sTone nil 50,000 nil 07/08 7) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2,000 07/08 8) Tiger Spring JMC POIL nil 8,300 nil 08/08 9) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 150/150 08/08 10) Jag Latiff JMB COIL nil 141,535 nil 08/08 11) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 08/08 12) Rooterdam Samudra Orxyl nil 4,499 nil 08/08 13) Honor Pescadore Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 08/08 14) Nancowry APL Genl 25 25 nil 09/08 15) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1,200 09/08 16) World Honor JMB Proj nil 3,355 nil 09/08 17) Tiger summer JMC POIL nil 8,283 nil 10/08 18) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1,000 10/08 19) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1,000 10/08 20) Jakarta Express Inchape CNTR nil nil 640/750 10/08 21) STX Flamong Parekh Cars 3,300 nil nil 10/08 22) Maersk Drury Maerks CNTR nil nil 1,000 11/08 23) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 12/08 24) Trans Lender NYK Cars 400 nil nil 12/08 25) Hyundai Vlastivoc Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 13/08 26) Hanjin Manazalioo Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1,500 17/08 27) CMA CGM Jasper CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 2,000 17/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
* Investors wary of lingering geopolitical worries * SPDR Gold holdings up 0.8 pct on Thursday * Silver off 5-mth high hit in previous session (Adds comment, updates prices) By Swati Verma BENGALURU, April 14 Gold on Friday hovered near the 5-month high hit in the previous session and was set for its biggest weekly percentage rise since June as a weaker dollar and geopolitical worries over the Middle East and North Korea stoked safe-haven demand. Spot gold