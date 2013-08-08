Aug 08Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessels 42 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Titan Peace JMC POIL 07/08 07/08 09/08 nil 1,000 nil 4,000 2) Grande Fortuna ASS GB 03/08 05/08 11/08 TOCOM nil nil 12,500 ASS SCOIL 03/08 05/08 11/08 nil 4,340 nil COMP 3) Selin PSTS GB 02/08 02/08 08/08 3,864 nil nil 1,254 4) Euro Star Atlantic HRCOIL 04/08 04/08 10/08 6,356 nil nil 9,307 5) Vinalines Sunrise Unciorn L sTone 05/08 05/08 10/08 nil 10,500 nil 19,725 6) Andromea Unicorn L sTone 07/08 07/08 12/08 5,691 nil nil 48,349 7) Vamsee Atlantic Barge 19/06 19/06 16/08 nil n.a. nil n.a. 8) Maersk Remlin Interocn FOIL 02/08 04/08 10/08 8,600 nil nil 7,200 9) Mindando GAC COIL 05/08 06/08 09/08 nil 48,000 nil 92,048 10) Bux Hill MSC aGen CNTR 07/08 08/08 09/08 nil nil n.a. 1,000 11) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR 07/08 07/08 08/08 nil nil 997/304 1,003 12) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR 07/08 07/08 03/08 nil nil1254/423 46/877 13) Iwaki NYK CNTR 08/08 08/08 09/08 nil nil n.a. 1,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Prakash Sanco-BPC HSD nil 16,000 nil 04/08 --- 2) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1,000 05/08 --- 3) Tci Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 150/150 07/08 --- 4) Tiger Spring JMC POIL nil 8,300 nil 08/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jag Latiff JMB COIL nil 141,535 nil 08/08 2) Rooterdam Samudra Orxyl nil 4,499 nil 08/08 3) Honor Pescadore Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 08/08 4) Nancowry APL Genl 25 25 nil 09/08 5) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1,200 09/08 6) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR nil nil 150/150 09/08 7) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1,000 10/08 8) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1,000 10/08 9) Jakarta Express Inchape CNTR nil nil 640/750 11/08 10) STX Flamong Parekh Cars 3,300 nil nil 11/08 11) Kassos Atlantic COIL nil 61,000 nil 11/08 12) Maersk Drury Maerks CNTR nil nil 1,000 12/08 13) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 12/08 14) Ginga Saker GAC BOIL nil 3,712 nil 12/08 15) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 12/08 16) Trans Lender NYK Cars 400 nil nil 12/08 17) Kamnik ASS GB/SCOIL 13,500 9,793 nil 13/08 18) Hyundai Vlastivoc Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 13/08 19) Kepler BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 14/08 20) BBC Idaho Marcons Proj nil 600 nil 15/08 21) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 825/840 16/08 22) Sieera Nevadha KSAP Cars/Excav 150 100/200 nil 16/08 23) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 17/08 24) Hanjin Manazalioo Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1,500 17/08 25) CMA CGM Jasper CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 2,000 17/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL