Aug 08Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 13
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 25
Total Vessels 42
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Titan Peace JMC POIL 07/08 07/08 09/08 nil 1,000 nil 4,000
2) Grande Fortuna ASS GB 03/08 05/08 11/08 TOCOM nil nil 12,500
ASS SCOIL 03/08 05/08 11/08 nil 4,340 nil COMP
3) Selin PSTS GB 02/08 02/08 08/08 3,864 nil nil 1,254
4) Euro Star Atlantic HRCOIL 04/08 04/08 10/08 6,356 nil nil 9,307
5) Vinalines Sunrise Unciorn L sTone 05/08 05/08 10/08 nil 10,500 nil 19,725
6) Andromea Unicorn L sTone 07/08 07/08 12/08 5,691 nil nil 48,349
7) Vamsee Atlantic Barge 19/06 19/06 16/08 nil n.a. nil n.a.
8) Maersk Remlin Interocn FOIL 02/08 04/08 10/08 8,600 nil nil 7,200
9) Mindando GAC COIL 05/08 06/08 09/08 nil 48,000 nil 92,048
10) Bux Hill MSC aGen CNTR 07/08 08/08 09/08 nil nil n.a. 1,000
11) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR 07/08 07/08 08/08 nil nil 997/304 1,003
12) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR 07/08 07/08 03/08 nil nil1254/423 46/877
13) Iwaki NYK CNTR 08/08 08/08 09/08 nil nil n.a. 1,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Jag Prakash Sanco-BPC HSD nil 16,000 nil 04/08 ---
2) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1,000 05/08 ---
3) Tci Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 150/150 07/08 ---
4) Tiger Spring JMC POIL nil 8,300 nil 08/08 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Jag Latiff JMB COIL nil 141,535 nil 08/08
2) Rooterdam Samudra Orxyl nil 4,499 nil 08/08
3) Honor Pescadore Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 08/08
4) Nancowry APL Genl 25 25 nil 09/08
5) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1,200 09/08
6) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR nil nil 150/150 09/08
7) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1,000 10/08
8) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1,000 10/08
9) Jakarta Express Inchape CNTR nil nil 640/750 11/08
10) STX Flamong Parekh Cars 3,300 nil nil 11/08
11) Kassos Atlantic COIL nil 61,000 nil 11/08
12) Maersk Drury Maerks CNTR nil nil 1,000 12/08
13) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 12/08
14) Ginga Saker GAC BOIL nil 3,712 nil 12/08
15) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 12/08
16) Trans Lender NYK Cars 400 nil nil 12/08
17) Kamnik ASS GB/SCOIL 13,500 9,793 nil 13/08
18) Hyundai Vlastivoc Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 13/08
19) Kepler BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 14/08
20) BBC Idaho Marcons Proj nil 600 nil 15/08
21) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 825/840 16/08
22) Sieera Nevadha KSAP Cars/Excav 150 100/200 nil 16/08
23) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 17/08
24) Hanjin Manazalioo Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1,500 17/08
25) CMA CGM Jasper CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 2,000 17/08
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL