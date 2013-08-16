Aug 16Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 30
Total Vessels 39
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Kamnik ASS GB 13/08 13/08 20/08 TOCOM nil nil 13,500
ASS SCOIL 13/08 13/08 20/08 nil TOCOM nil 8,238
2) Andromea Unicorn/SICALL sTone 07/08 07/08 16/08 nil TOCOM nil 2,962
Unicorn/SICA SCOIL 07/08 07/08 16/08 74 nil nil COMP
3) Kassos Atlantic COIL 11/08 14/08 17/08 nil 20,500 nil 38,500
4) CMA CGM Kepler BTL CNTR 15/08 15/08 16/08 nil nil1440/589 660
5) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR 15/08 15/08 16/08 nil nil 517/112 14,483
6) Hyundai Vlad Hyundai CNTR 15/08 15/08 16/08 nil nil 1,063 737
7) L Amanda Seacons CNTR 15/08 15/08 16/08 nil nil 845/562255/538
8) Izumo NYK CNTR 15/08 15/08 16/08 nil nil 772/336228/664
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Senorita Unicorin L sTone nil 52,200 nil 16/08 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 825/840 16/08
2) Jag Aparna Atlan-IOC HSD nil 20,828 nil 16/08
3) Asian Legend Parekh Cars 5,379 nil nil 16/08
4) Sieera Nevadha KSAP Cars 150 nil nil 16/08
5) Elbtank Denmark Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 16/08
6) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 16/08
7) Stadt Soliegn Cosco HRCOIL nil 35,150 nil 17/08
8) Hanjin Manazalioo Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1,500 17/08
9) Sea Ruby Ex Samho nil CSFOIL nil 14,000 nil 17/08
10) Ashpat Alliance Atlan-HPC CNTR nil nil 1,400 17/08
11) Apollo Tank Seaports PoIL nil 5,000 nil 17/08
12) CMA CGM Jasper CMA Age CNTR nil nil 2,000 18/08
13) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 18/08
14) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 18/08
15) LIA Seapol Gypsum nil 51,035 nil 18/08
16) Genco Ocean Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 18/08
17) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 19/08
18) Maersk Dalton Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 19/08
19) Karoline Snug JMB R.Phos nil 15,000 nil 19/08
20) Desh Sakthi SCI COIL nil 135,555 nil 20/08
21) OS Breeze Samudra COIL nil 129,656 nil 20/08
22) NOCC Atlantic Parekh Cars nil 372 nil 20/08
23) Kota Puri PIL CNTR nil nil 1,500 20/08
24) Hyundai Advance Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 20/08
25) Chennai Perumai JESPA Gypsum nil 36,850 nil 20/08
26) Perth Esskay Doloimte nil 31,300 nil 21/08
27) Inaba NYK SCOIL nil 773 nil 22/08
28) Xpress Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 22/08
29) Pegasus GAC COIL nil 134,595 nil 23/08
30) Rio Grande Expres Inccape CNTR nil nil 700/700 24/08
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL