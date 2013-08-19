UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Aug 19Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessels 45 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Apollo Tank Seaports PoIL 18/08 18/08 19/08 nil 4,600 nil 400 2) Stadt Soliegn Cosco/Seag HRCOIL 17/08 17/08 24/08 nil 6,087 nil 26,530 3) Kamnik ASS/Ranee GB 13/08 13/08 20/08 2,457 nil nil 3,988 ASS/Ranee SCOIL 13/08 13/08 20/08 nil n.a. nil n.a. 4) Swaraj Dweep --- Genl 16/08 16/08 20/08 TOCOM nil nil 82/36 5) Han Hong --- SBIL 16/08 16/08 23/08 TOCOM nil nil 5,821 6) Sea Ruby Ex Samho RYKF CSFOIL 17/08 17/08 20/08 nil 5,000 nil 6,700 7) LIA Seapol Gypsum 19/08 19/08 24/08 nil TOCOM nil 51,035 8) Senorita Unicorn/SICALL sTone 16/08 16/08 20/08 nil 13,646 nil 13,831 9) Agia Filothe Easter/BLTPL Bary 18/08 18/08 24/08 nil 6,842 nil 49,158 10) Asphat Alliance Atlan-HPC Bitumen 18/08 19/08 20/08 nil nil nil 4,000 11) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR 19/08 19/08 20/08 nil nil n.a. 1,000 12) Passat Spring BTL CNTR 18/08 18/08 19/08 nil nil1028/506372/894 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Elbtank Denmark Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 17/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Maersk Dalton Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 19/08 2) Karoline Snug JMB R.Phos nil 15,000 nil 19/08 3) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 19/08 4) Desh Sakthi SCI COIL nil 135,555 nil 19/08 5) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 130/150 20/08 6) Kota Puri PIL CNTR nil nil 1,500 20/08 7) OS Breeze Samudra COIL nil 129,656 nil 20/08 8) Hyundai Advance Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 20/08 9) Cormandel Ex S S St John CNTR nil nil 800 20/08 10) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2,000 21/08 11) NOCC Atlantic Parekh Cars nil 372 nil 21/08 12) Perth Esskay Doloimte nil 31,300 nil 21/08 13) MV World SICAL L sTone nil 48,678 nil 21/08 14) Han De JMB SBIL 4,300 nil nil 22/08 15) Inaba NYK SCOIL nil 773 nil 22/08 16) Xpress Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 22/08 17) Des Sol Puyvast SCOIL nil 2,050 nil 22/08 18) Spar Lyra SICAL L sTone nil 49,340 nil 23/08 19) Josco Changzhou SICAL L sTone nil 52,990 nil 23/08 20) Miramis Atlan-RE Oryxl nil 6,275 nil 23/08 21) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 250/200 23/08 22) Pegasus GAC COIL nil 134,595 nil 23/08 23) Gati Pride Gati St Bary 3,000 6,400 nil 23/08 24) ILC Union AMJM SCOIL 6,000 nil nil 24/08 25) Rio Grande Expres Inccape CNTR nil nil 700/700 24/08 26) Genco Ocean Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 25/08 27) Chennai Perumai JESPA Gypsum nil 36,850 nil 25/08 28) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 25/08 29) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 26/08 30) Eastern Sun IOSA Bary 20,000 nil nil 27/08 31) Princess Parekh Cars 2,400 nil nil 27/08 32) Dorado Leader NYK Line Cars 561 nil nil 28/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)