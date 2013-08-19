Aug 19Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessels 45 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Apollo Tank Seaports PoIL 18/08 18/08 19/08 nil 4,600 nil 400 2) Stadt Soliegn Cosco/Seag HRCOIL 17/08 17/08 24/08 nil 6,087 nil 26,530 3) Kamnik ASS/Ranee GB 13/08 13/08 20/08 2,457 nil nil 3,988 ASS/Ranee SCOIL 13/08 13/08 20/08 nil n.a. nil n.a. 4) Swaraj Dweep --- Genl 16/08 16/08 20/08 TOCOM nil nil 82/36 5) Han Hong --- SBIL 16/08 16/08 23/08 TOCOM nil nil 5,821 6) Sea Ruby Ex Samho RYKF CSFOIL 17/08 17/08 20/08 nil 5,000 nil 6,700 7) LIA Seapol Gypsum 19/08 19/08 24/08 nil TOCOM nil 51,035 8) Senorita Unicorn/SICALL sTone 16/08 16/08 20/08 nil 13,646 nil 13,831 9) Agia Filothe Easter/BLTPL Bary 18/08 18/08 24/08 nil 6,842 nil 49,158 10) Asphat Alliance Atlan-HPC Bitumen 18/08 19/08 20/08 nil nil nil 4,000 11) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR 19/08 19/08 20/08 nil nil n.a. 1,000 12) Passat Spring BTL CNTR 18/08 18/08 19/08 nil nil1028/506372/894 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Elbtank Denmark Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 17/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Maersk Dalton Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 19/08 2) Karoline Snug JMB R.Phos nil 15,000 nil 19/08 3) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 19/08 4) Desh Sakthi SCI COIL nil 135,555 nil 19/08 5) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 130/150 20/08 6) Kota Puri PIL CNTR nil nil 1,500 20/08 7) OS Breeze Samudra COIL nil 129,656 nil 20/08 8) Hyundai Advance Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 20/08 9) Cormandel Ex S S St John CNTR nil nil 800 20/08 10) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2,000 21/08 11) NOCC Atlantic Parekh Cars nil 372 nil 21/08 12) Perth Esskay Doloimte nil 31,300 nil 21/08 13) MV World SICAL L sTone nil 48,678 nil 21/08 14) Han De JMB SBIL 4,300 nil nil 22/08 15) Inaba NYK SCOIL nil 773 nil 22/08 16) Xpress Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 22/08 17) Des Sol Puyvast SCOIL nil 2,050 nil 22/08 18) Spar Lyra SICAL L sTone nil 49,340 nil 23/08 19) Josco Changzhou SICAL L sTone nil 52,990 nil 23/08 20) Miramis Atlan-RE Oryxl nil 6,275 nil 23/08 21) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 250/200 23/08 22) Pegasus GAC COIL nil 134,595 nil 23/08 23) Gati Pride Gati St Bary 3,000 6,400 nil 23/08 24) ILC Union AMJM SCOIL 6,000 nil nil 24/08 25) Rio Grande Expres Inccape CNTR nil nil 700/700 24/08 26) Genco Ocean Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 25/08 27) Chennai Perumai JESPA Gypsum nil 36,850 nil 25/08 28) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 25/08 29) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 26/08 30) Eastern Sun IOSA Bary 20,000 nil nil 27/08 31) Princess Parekh Cars 2,400 nil nil 27/08 32) Dorado Leader NYK Line Cars 561 nil nil 28/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL