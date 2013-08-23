BRIEF-India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
Aug 23Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessels 52 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Stadt Soliegn Cosco/Sea HRCOIL 17/08 17/08 23/08 4,972 nil nil 918 2) Inaba NYK/Success SCOIL 22/08 22/08 23/08 nil TOCOM nil 773 3) Han Hong Indioc SBIL 16/08 16/08 23/08 2,152 nil nil 69 4) Han De JMB/STPL SBIL 22/08 22/08 25/08 nil 1,017 nil 3,283 5) Del Sol Puyvast SCOIL 22/08 22/08 24/08 nil TOCOM nil 2,050 Puyvast Spiple 22/08 22/08 24/08 nil TOCOM nil 221 Puyvast Splat 22/08 22/08 24/08 nil TOCOM nil 223 6) LIA Seapol/Sea Gypsum 19/08 19/08 24/08 nil 11,995 nil 12,515 7) Perth Esskay/Sea Dolomite 22/08 23/08 26/08 nil TOCOM nil 31,300 8) MV World SICAL L sTone 21/08 21/08 25/08 nil 12,516 nil 31,369 9) TCT Glory Seastar M.Scale 23/08 23/08 24/08 TOCOM nil nil 13,500 10) Theresa Aquarius Unicorn POIL 22/08 22/08 25/08 nil 1,000 nil 11,000 11) Elbtank Denmark Interocen FOIL 17/08 20/08 27/08 5,000 nil nil 22,500 12) Agia Filothe Easter/BLTPL Bary 18/08 18/08 25/08 nil 6,770 nil 18,130 13) OS Breeze Samudra COIL 20/08 23/08 25/08 nil TOCOM nil 129,536 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) King Filepe Puyvast HRCOIL 36,000 nil nil 22/08 --- 2) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 15,000 22/08 --- 3) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1,200 23/08 --- 4) Miramis Atlan-REL Oryxl nil 6,275 nil 23/08 --- 5) Jag Prachi Atlan-HPC FOIL/LDO nil 2,500 nil 23/08 --- 6) NOCC Atlantic Parekh Cars 802/78 nil nil 23/08 --- 7) Asphat Alliance Atlan-HPc Bitumen nil 1,100 nil 20/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) X Press Indus seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 23/08 2) Josco Changzhou SICAL L sTone nil 52,990 nil 23/08 3) Swarna Godavari SWLD-CPCL COIL nil 45,000 nil 23/08 4) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 250/200 23/08 5) Pegasus GAC COIL nil 134,595 nil 23/08 6) Spar Lyra SICAL L sTone nil 49,340 nil 23/08 7) ILC Union AMJM SCOIL 6,000 nil nil 24/08 8) Euro CMA CGM BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/ 24/08 9) Nancowry A&N Genl nil 25 nil 24/08 10) Gati Pride Gati St Bary nil 6,400 nil 24/08 11) Rio Grande Expres Inccape CNTR nil nil 700/700 24/08 12) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL 5,000 1,200 nil 25/08 13) Ocean Sunrise Interocen Naptha nil nil nil 25/08 14) Genco Ocean Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 25/08 15) IBN Al Abbar Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 25/08 16) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 25/08 17) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 26/08 18) Chennai Perumai JESPA Gypsum nil 36,850 nil 26/08 19) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 50/400 26/08 20) Princess Parekh Cars 2,400 nil nil 26/08 21) Ocean Gem Orisa SCOI/Spipe nil 1 nil 26/08 22) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 27/08 23) Roy Maersk Interocn ATF 35,000 nil nil 27/08 24) Fred CMA CGM K BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 28/08 25) Dorado Leader NYK Cars 561 nil nil 28/08 26) Jahan Sisters Interocn M.Scale 8,000 nil nil 28/08 27) Coromandel Ex Sim St John CNTR nil nil 800 28/08 28) Hoegh Manila Merchant Cars 1,100 nil nil 28/08 29) Ocean Friend ASS SCOIL/GB nil 11,370 nil 28/08 30) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 29/08 31) Crystal Dream Deblines BOIL nil 2,000 nil 29/08 32) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1,100 30/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Says to consider allotment of 43.3 million equity shares at inr 2 each at a premium of inr 18 per share to non-promoters. Source text: http://bit.ly/2ncSHVu Further company coverage:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 28 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. Sentiment turned bullish as central government allowed bulk export. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-