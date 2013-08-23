Aug 23Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessels 52 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Stadt Soliegn Cosco/Sea HRCOIL 17/08 17/08 23/08 4,972 nil nil 918 2) Inaba NYK/Success SCOIL 22/08 22/08 23/08 nil TOCOM nil 773 3) Han Hong Indioc SBIL 16/08 16/08 23/08 2,152 nil nil 69 4) Han De JMB/STPL SBIL 22/08 22/08 25/08 nil 1,017 nil 3,283 5) Del Sol Puyvast SCOIL 22/08 22/08 24/08 nil TOCOM nil 2,050 Puyvast Spiple 22/08 22/08 24/08 nil TOCOM nil 221 Puyvast Splat 22/08 22/08 24/08 nil TOCOM nil 223 6) LIA Seapol/Sea Gypsum 19/08 19/08 24/08 nil 11,995 nil 12,515 7) Perth Esskay/Sea Dolomite 22/08 23/08 26/08 nil TOCOM nil 31,300 8) MV World SICAL L sTone 21/08 21/08 25/08 nil 12,516 nil 31,369 9) TCT Glory Seastar M.Scale 23/08 23/08 24/08 TOCOM nil nil 13,500 10) Theresa Aquarius Unicorn POIL 22/08 22/08 25/08 nil 1,000 nil 11,000 11) Elbtank Denmark Interocen FOIL 17/08 20/08 27/08 5,000 nil nil 22,500 12) Agia Filothe Easter/BLTPL Bary 18/08 18/08 25/08 nil 6,770 nil 18,130 13) OS Breeze Samudra COIL 20/08 23/08 25/08 nil TOCOM nil 129,536 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) King Filepe Puyvast HRCOIL 36,000 nil nil 22/08 --- 2) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 15,000 22/08 --- 3) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1,200 23/08 --- 4) Miramis Atlan-REL Oryxl nil 6,275 nil 23/08 --- 5) Jag Prachi Atlan-HPC FOIL/LDO nil 2,500 nil 23/08 --- 6) NOCC Atlantic Parekh Cars 802/78 nil nil 23/08 --- 7) Asphat Alliance Atlan-HPc Bitumen nil 1,100 nil 20/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) X Press Indus seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 23/08 2) Josco Changzhou SICAL L sTone nil 52,990 nil 23/08 3) Swarna Godavari SWLD-CPCL COIL nil 45,000 nil 23/08 4) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 250/200 23/08 5) Pegasus GAC COIL nil 134,595 nil 23/08 6) Spar Lyra SICAL L sTone nil 49,340 nil 23/08 7) ILC Union AMJM SCOIL 6,000 nil nil 24/08 8) Euro CMA CGM BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/ 24/08 9) Nancowry A&N Genl nil 25 nil 24/08 10) Gati Pride Gati St Bary nil 6,400 nil 24/08 11) Rio Grande Expres Inccape CNTR nil nil 700/700 24/08 12) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL 5,000 1,200 nil 25/08 13) Ocean Sunrise Interocen Naptha nil nil nil 25/08 14) Genco Ocean Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 25/08 15) IBN Al Abbar Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 25/08 16) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 25/08 17) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 26/08 18) Chennai Perumai JESPA Gypsum nil 36,850 nil 26/08 19) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 50/400 26/08 20) Princess Parekh Cars 2,400 nil nil 26/08 21) Ocean Gem Orisa SCOI/Spipe nil 1 nil 26/08 22) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 27/08 23) Roy Maersk Interocn ATF 35,000 nil nil 27/08 24) Fred CMA CGM K BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 28/08 25) Dorado Leader NYK Cars 561 nil nil 28/08 26) Jahan Sisters Interocn M.Scale 8,000 nil nil 28/08 27) Coromandel Ex Sim St John CNTR nil nil 800 28/08 28) Hoegh Manila Merchant Cars 1,100 nil nil 28/08 29) Ocean Friend ASS SCOIL/GB nil 11,370 nil 28/08 30) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 29/08 31) Crystal Dream Deblines BOIL nil 2,000 nil 29/08 32) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1,100 30/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL