Aug 27Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL 24/08 25/08 29/08 20 527 nil 4,980 2) PRincess Parekh/Suc Cars 26/08 26/08 27/08 1,350 nil nil 3,150 3) King Filepe Puyvast/Sea HRCOIL 22/08 24/08 28/08 8,222 nil nil 8,218 4) Nancowry A&N/Orrisa Genl 24/08 25/08 28/08 TOCOM nil nil 70 5) Gati Pride Gati/Hari B.Metal 24/08 25/08 30/08 TOCOM nil nil 3,000 Gati/Hari St Bary 24/08 25/08 30/08 TOCOM nil nil 200 Gati/Hari LOG 24/08 25/08 30/08 nil 1,811 nil 2,895 Gati/Hari R.Sand 24/08 25/08 30/08 TOCOM nil nil 2,000 6) Chennai Perumai Jespa Gypsum 26/08 26/08 30/08 nil 6,012 nil 30,838 7) Perth Esskay/Sea Dolomite 22/08 23/08 27/08 7,031 nil nil 2,854 8) Spar Lyra Sical L sTone 23/08 26/08 30/08 nil 10,606 nil 38,734 9) Josco Changzhou Sical L sTone 23/08 24/08 28/08 nil 10,061 nil 19,402 10) Ocean Sun rise Interocen Naptha 25/08 26/08 30/08 800 nil nil 34,200 11) Swarna Godavari SWLD-CPCL COIL 23/08 26/08 28/08 nil 350 nil 44,650 12) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR 26/08 26/08 27/08 nil nil 1,184316/206 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Prachi Atlan-HPC FOIL/LDO nil 2,500 nil 23/08 --- 2) Genco Ocean Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 26/08 --- 3) Pegasus GAC COIL nil 134,595 nil 23/08 --- 4) Orchids Atlan-HPC FOIL/LDO nil 6000/600 nil 26/08 --- 5) Asphat Alliance Atlan-HPc Bitumen nil 1,100 nil 20/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ocean Gem Orisa SCOI/Spipe nil 1 nil 27/08 2) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 27/08 3) Vinalines Ocean Easter JBBAry/CNTR 10,000 nil 1,000 27/08 4) Coromandel Ex Sim St John CNTR nil nil 800 27/08 5) Roy Maersk Interocn ATF 35,000 nil nil 28/08 6) Hoegh Manila Merchant Cars 1,100 nil nil 28/08 7) Jahan Sisters Interocn M.Scale 8,000 nil nil 28/08 8) Fred CMA CGM K BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 28/08 9) Dorado Leader NYK Cars 561 nil nil 28/08 10) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 29/08 11) Crystal Dream Deblines BOIL nil 2,000 nil 29/08 12) Ocean Friend ASS SCOIL/GB 11,000 743 nil 29/08 13) Feng Hai JMC POIL nil 3,000 nil 30/08 14) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1,100 30/08 15) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800 30/08 16) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 10,000 31/08 17) CMA CGM Turquoise CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 2,000 31/08 18) Asian Venture Parekh Cars 3,177 nil nil 31/08 19) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 02/09 20) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 02/09 21) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 03/09 22) Admiral Coral Puyvast SCOIL/GB nil nil 4,632 03/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL