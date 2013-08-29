Aug 29Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL 24/08 25/08 29/08 1,820 nil nil 800 2) Ocean Gem Oriss SCOIL 27/08 28/08 30/08 nil 858 nil 1,346 Oriss Spipe 27/08 28/08 30/08 TOCOM nil nil 1,443 3) Genco Ocean Puyvast GB 26/08 27/08 30/08 1,624 nil nil 3,376 4) Gati Pride Gati/Hari B.Metal 24/08 25/08 31/08 TOCOM nil nil 3,000 Gati/Hari St Bary 24/08 25/08 31/08 TOCOM nil nil 200 Gati/Hari LOG 24/08 25/08 31/08 nil 552 nil 401 Gati/Hari R.Sand 24/08 25/08 31/08 TOCOM nil nil 2,000 5) Chennai Perumai Jespa Gypsum 26/08 26/08 30/08 nil 9,669 nil 12,783 6) Vinalines Ocean Easter Bary 27/08 27/08 01/09 7,600 nil nil 5,900 7) Spar Lyra Sical L sTone 23/08 26/08 30/08 nil 9,523 nil 15,551 8) Jahan Sisters Interocen M.Scale 28/08 29/08 29/08 TOCOM nil nil 8,000 9) Ocean Sun rise Interocen Naptha 25/08 26/08 30/08 11,500 nil nil 10,500 10) Orchids Atlan-HPC FOIL 26/08 28/08 29/08 1,700 nil nil 4,300 11) Pegasus GAC COIL 23/08 28/08 31/08 nil 25,000 nil 109,595 12) Fred CMA CGM K BTL CNTR 28/08 28/08 30/08 nil nil 124 1,276 13) Iwaki NYK CNTR 29/08 29/08 30/08 nil nil n.a. 1,000 14) Coromandel Ex S St John CNTR 27/08 28/08 29/08 nil nil 668 132 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Princess Parkh Cars/Genl 945 nil nil 27/08 --- 2) Roy Maersk Interocen FOIL 35,000 nil nil 28/08 --- 3) Crystal Dream Deblines LAB nil 2,000 nil 29/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ocean Friend ASS SCOIL/GB 11,000 nil nil 29/08 2) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/ 30/08 3) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1,100 30/08 4) Feng Hai JMC POIL nil 2,950 nil 30/08 5) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800 30/08 6) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 10,000 31/08 7) CMA CGM Turquoise CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 2,000 31/08 8) Star Norita Sical Dolomite nil 51,490 nil 01/09 9) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 02/09 10) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 02/09 11) Shining Pescadore Imperia LOG nil 2,450 nil 02/09 12) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 450/300 02/09 13) Rekon Samudra Orxyl nil 5,000 nil 02/09 14) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 03/09 15) Admiral Coral Puyvast SCOIL/GB nil nil 4,632 03/09 16) Beijing Atlantic COIL nil 145,099 nil 03/09 17) Shanghai Highways KSAP Cars 300 nil nil 05/09 18) Elenborg ULA Splat nil 246 nil 05/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL