Sep 02Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 22
Total Vessles 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) An Ze Jiang Cosco/Ever Proj 31/08 02/09 03/09 nil 1,321 nil 812
2) Ocean Friend ASS/Ranee GB 29/08 29/08 04/09 3,247 nil nil 7,027
ASS/Ranee SCOIL 29/08 29/08 04/09 nil 2,386 nil COMP
3) Gati Pride Gati/Hari B.Metal 24/08 25/08 02/09 269 nil nil COMP
Gati/Hari St Bary 24/08 25/08 02/09 80 nil nil 22
Gati/Hari LOG 24/08 25/08 02/09 nil 1,411 nil 89
Gati/Hari R.Sand 24/08 25/08 02/09 nil nil nil 2,000
4) Star Norita Sical Dolomite 01/09 01/09 05/09 nil 11,761 nil 39,729
5) Tshd Navayuga Drdgr Seaport 18/11 19/11 03/09 nil n.a. nil n.a.
6) Asphat Alliance Atlan-HPC Bitumen 02/09 02/09 03/09 nil TOCOM nil 1,000
7) Roy Maersk Interocen FOIL 28/08 31/08 04/09 nil 8,700 nil 23,800
8) CMA CGM Turquoise CMA-AGen CNTR 01/09 01/09 02/09 nil nil 1,375 621
9) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR 02/09 02/09 04/09 nil nil n.a. 1,000
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR nil nil 140 01/09 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 02/09
2) Shining PescadoresImperia LOG nil 2,450 nil 02/09
3) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 450/300 02/09
4) Rekon Samudra Orxyl nil 5,000 nil 02/09
5) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 03/09
6) Admiral Coral Puyvast SCOIL/GB nil nil 4,632 03/09
7) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 03/09
8) Coromandel Ex S S St Joh CNTR nil nil 800 03/09
9) Beijing Atlantic COIL nil 145,099 nil 03/09
10) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2,000 04/09
11) Rickmers Chennai ULA Proj nil 2,100 nil 04/09
12) Shanghai Highways KSAP Cars/Excav 300 200 nil 04/09
13) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 05/09
14) Almi Galaxy Atlantic COIL nil 146,812 nil 06/09
15) Nancowry A&N Genl/PAss nil nil nil 07/09
16) Ellenborg ULA Splat nil 126 nil 08/09
17) Iwashiro Nyk CNTR nil nil 1,000 08/09
18) Maersk Delmont Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 08/09
19) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 09/09
20) Southern Spirit NYK SCOIL nil 2,461 nil 10/09
21) Hanjin Vinacover Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1,500 10/09
22) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 10/09
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL