Sep 04Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Admire Coral Puyvast GB 04/09 04/09 07/09 TOCOM nil nil 5,000 Puyvast SCOIL 04/09 04/09 07/09 nil TOCOM nil 4,632 2) Ocean Friend ASS/Ranee GB 29/08 29/08 05/09 1,895 nil nil COMP ASS/Ranee SCOIL 29/08 29/08 05/09 nil n.a. nil n.a. 3) Shining Pescadore Imperia LOG 02/09 03/09 06/09 nil 963 nil 1,487 4) Star Norita Sical Dolomite 01/09 01/09 04/09 nil 18,214 nil 719 5) Tshd Navayuga Drdgr Seaport 18/11 19/11 04/09 nil n.a. nil n.a. 6) Roy Maersk Interocen FOIL 28/08 31/08 04/09 nil 12,000 nil 3,500 7) Rekon Samudra Orxyl 02/09 03/09 04/09 nil 4,143 nil 357 8) Beijing Atlantic COIL 04/09 04/09 05/09 nil TOCOM nil 145,099 9) OEL Victory Relay CNTR 03/09 03/09 04/09 nil nil 138/25312/275 10) L Amanda Seacons CNTR 03/09 03/09 04/09 nil nil 813/372287/728 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2,000 03/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Coromandel Ex S S St Joh CNTR nil nil 800 04/09 2) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 04/09 3) Shanghai Highways KSAP Cars 300 nil nil 04/09 4) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 05/09 5) Almi Galaxy Atlantic COIL nil 146,812 nil 06/09 6) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800 06/09 7) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 07/09 8) Nancowry A&N Genl nil n.a. nil 07/09 9) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 825/800 07/09 10) Santos Express Inchcape CNTR nil nil 1 07/09 11) Ellenborg ULA Splat nil 126 nil 08/09 12) Tiger Summer JMC CPOIL nil 2,300 nil 08/09 13) Iwashiro Nyk CNTR nil nil 1,000 08/09 14) Maersk Delmont Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 08/09 15) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 09/09 16) Southern Spirit NYK SCOIL nil 2,461 nil 10/09 17) Hanjin Vinacover Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1,500 10/09 18) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 10/09 19) Xpress Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 12/09 20) Racha Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 2,100 12/09 21) Vany Rickmers Parekh Cars 3,500 nil nil 13/09 22) CMA CGM Topaz CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1,000 14/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL