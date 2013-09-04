BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
Sep 04Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Admire Coral Puyvast GB 04/09 04/09 07/09 TOCOM nil nil 5,000 Puyvast SCOIL 04/09 04/09 07/09 nil TOCOM nil 4,632 2) Ocean Friend ASS/Ranee GB 29/08 29/08 05/09 1,895 nil nil COMP ASS/Ranee SCOIL 29/08 29/08 05/09 nil n.a. nil n.a. 3) Shining Pescadore Imperia LOG 02/09 03/09 06/09 nil 963 nil 1,487 4) Star Norita Sical Dolomite 01/09 01/09 04/09 nil 18,214 nil 719 5) Tshd Navayuga Drdgr Seaport 18/11 19/11 04/09 nil n.a. nil n.a. 6) Roy Maersk Interocen FOIL 28/08 31/08 04/09 nil 12,000 nil 3,500 7) Rekon Samudra Orxyl 02/09 03/09 04/09 nil 4,143 nil 357 8) Beijing Atlantic COIL 04/09 04/09 05/09 nil TOCOM nil 145,099 9) OEL Victory Relay CNTR 03/09 03/09 04/09 nil nil 138/25312/275 10) L Amanda Seacons CNTR 03/09 03/09 04/09 nil nil 813/372287/728 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2,000 03/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Coromandel Ex S S St Joh CNTR nil nil 800 04/09 2) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 04/09 3) Shanghai Highways KSAP Cars 300 nil nil 04/09 4) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 05/09 5) Almi Galaxy Atlantic COIL nil 146,812 nil 06/09 6) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800 06/09 7) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 07/09 8) Nancowry A&N Genl nil n.a. nil 07/09 9) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 825/800 07/09 10) Santos Express Inchcape CNTR nil nil 1 07/09 11) Ellenborg ULA Splat nil 126 nil 08/09 12) Tiger Summer JMC CPOIL nil 2,300 nil 08/09 13) Iwashiro Nyk CNTR nil nil 1,000 08/09 14) Maersk Delmont Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 08/09 15) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 09/09 16) Southern Spirit NYK SCOIL nil 2,461 nil 10/09 17) Hanjin Vinacover Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1,500 10/09 18) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 10/09 19) Xpress Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 12/09 20) Racha Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 2,100 12/09 21) Vany Rickmers Parekh Cars 3,500 nil nil 13/09 22) CMA CGM Topaz CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1,000 14/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 10 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-1,100 0,760-1,120 0,756-0,900 0,755-0,900 (Auction price) Ma