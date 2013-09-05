Sep 05Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Coromandel St John CNTR 04/09 04/09 05/09 nil nil 753/555 47/445 2) Admire Coral Puyvast GB 04/09 04/09 07/09 115 nil nil 4,885 .) nil Puyvast SCOIL 04/09 04/09 07/09 nil 4,632 nil COMP 3) Shining PescadoresImperia LOG 02/09 03/09 05/09 nil 1,978 nil 539 4) Beijing Atlantic COIL 04/09 04/09 07/09 nil 45,000 nil 98,599 5) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR 03/09 04/09 05/09 nil nil /578 /1422 6) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR 04/09 04/09 05/09 nil nil 872/383128/617 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Shanghai Highways KSAP Cars 390 nil nil 04/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 05/09 2) Almi Galaxy Atlantic COIL nil 146,812 nil 05/09 3) Mare Di Venezia Interocn Naptha 35,000 nil nil 05/09 4) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800/1300 06/09 5) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 825/800 07/09 6) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 07/09 7) Bux Hill; MSC-AGen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 07/09 8) Santos Express Inchcape CNTR nil nil 800/850 08/09 9) Ellenborg ULA Splat nil 126 nil 08/09 10) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 250/200 08/09 11) Storvolos Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 08/09 12) Iwashiro Nyk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 08/09 13) Maersk Delmont Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 08/09 14) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 09/09 15) Tiger Summer JMC CPOIL nil 2,300 nil 09/09 16) Southern Spirit NYK SCOIL nil 2,461 nil 09/09 17) Hanjin Vinacover Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 10/09 18) Xpress Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 12/09 19) Racha Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 2100/2100 12/09 20) Vany Rickmers Parekh Cars 3,500 nil nil 13/09 21) CMA CGM Topaz CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 14/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL