Oct 03Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 26
Total Vessles 35
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Tiger Summer JMC CPOIL 02/10 03/10 04/10 TOCOM nil nil 4,300
2) Grand Fortuna ASS Excav 25/09 25/09 04/10 TOCOM nil nil 1,007
ASS GB 25/09 25/09 04/10 5,472 nil nil 353
ASS SCOIL 25/09 25/09 04/10 nil n.a. nil n.a.
3) Wise SW Unitran/Eve Spipe 01/10 01/10 04/10 nil TOCOM nil 1,098
4) Obrovc Interocn MOP 01/10 01/10 08/10 nil 5,161 nil 25,938
5) Victory Atlan-IOC HSD/SKO 01/10 01/10 03/10 nil 1,000 nil 2,000
6) Swarna Godavari SWLD-CPCL COIL 03/10 03/10 03/10 nil 3,000 nil 22,000
7) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR 01/10 02/10 03/10 nil nil 1,772 228
8) Coromandel Ex S S Seacons CNTR 02/10 02/10 03/10 nil nil 741 59
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Histria Prince Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 30/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Jindal Tarini PSTS SBIL 5,300 nil nil 03/10
2) Nancowry A&N Genl nil 25 nil 03/10
3) Asphat Alliance Atlantn-HPC Bitumen nil 3,200 nil 03/10
4) Ikan Siakap Seapol L stone nil 52,300 nil 04/10
5) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800 04/10
6) MOL Horizon Mitsui CNTR nil nil 800/840 04/10
7) Le He JMB R.Phos nil 28,000 nil 04/10
8) X Press Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 04/10
9) Pegasus GAC COIL nil 104,274 nil 04/10
10) Curibita KSAP Cars 100 nil nil 04/10
11) Dream Angel KSAP Cars 200 nil nil 04/10
12) Euro Max Cma CGM CBTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 05/10
13) Bux Hill MSC-AGen CNTR nil nil 1,500 06/10
14) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL 5,000 nil nil 06/10
15) IBN AL Baar Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 06/10
16) Jasper Arrow KSAP Cars 500/200 nil nil 06/10
17) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 06/10
18) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 07/10
19) Arundel Castle PSTS GB 1,200 nil nil 08/10
20) Kota Puri PIL CNTR nil nil 1,500 08/10
21) Swaraj Dweep A&N Genl 25 nil nil 08/10
22) Navios Hios Sical L sTone nil 51,000 nil 08/10
23) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 08/10
24) Fred Cma CgM K BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 09/10
25) ISE NYK SCOIL nil 4,657 nil 11/10
26) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1,000 11/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL