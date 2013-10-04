Oct 04Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 28
Total Vessels 36
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Nancowry A&N Genl 03/10 03/10 08/10 nil nil nil 25/25
2) Tiger Summer JMC CPOIL 02/10 03/10 04/10 nil 2,950 nil 1,350
3) Jindal Tarini PSTS/Seagree SBIL 03/10 03/10 06/10 1,439 nil nil 3,508
4) Wise SW Unitran/Ever Spipe 01/10 01/10 04/10 nil nil nil 1,098
5) Obrovc Interocn MOP 01/10 01/10 08/10 nil 4,897 nil 21,041
6) Ikan Siakap Seapol L sTone 04/10 04/10 08/10 nil nil nil 52,300
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Histria Prince Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 30/09 ---
2) Asphat Alliance Atlan-HPC Bitumen nil 3,200 nil 03/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800 04/10
2) MOL Horizon Mitsui CNTR nil nil 800/840 04/10
3) Le He JMB R.Phos nil 28,000 nil 04/10
4) X Press Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 04/10
5) Pegasus GAC COIL nil 104,274 nil 04/10
6) Curibita KSAP Cars 100 nil nil 04/10
7) Dream Angel KSAP Cars 200 nil nil 04/10
8) Euro Max Cma CGM CBTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 05/10
9) Bux Hill MSC-AGen CNTR nil nil 1,500 06/10
10) IBN AL Baar Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 06/10
11) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 06/10
12) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 07/10
13) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 150 07/10
14) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL 5,000 nil nil 07/10
15) Contianng Inchcape CNTR nil nil 750/650 07/10
16) Jasper Arrow KSAP Cars nil 200 nil 07/10
17) Arundel Castle PSTS GB 1,200 nil nil 08/10
18) Kota Puri PIL CNTR nil nil 1,500 08/10
19) Swaraj Dweep A&N Genl 25 25 nil 08/10
20) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 08/10
21) Navios Hios Sical L sTone nil 51,000 nil 09/10
22) Fred Cma CgM K BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 09/10
23) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 250/200 09/10
24) Kyapuk Spring T Hari LOG nil 3,600 nil 09/10
25) Helene Selmer Seatrans Dolomite nil 51,150 nil 10/10
26) ISE NYK SCOIL nil 4,657 nil 11/10
27) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1,000 11/10
28) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1,000 12/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL