Oct 04Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessels 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Nancowry A&N Genl 03/10 03/10 08/10 nil nil nil 25/25 2) Tiger Summer JMC CPOIL 02/10 03/10 04/10 nil 2,950 nil 1,350 3) Jindal Tarini PSTS/Seagree SBIL 03/10 03/10 06/10 1,439 nil nil 3,508 4) Wise SW Unitran/Ever Spipe 01/10 01/10 04/10 nil nil nil 1,098 5) Obrovc Interocn MOP 01/10 01/10 08/10 nil 4,897 nil 21,041 6) Ikan Siakap Seapol L sTone 04/10 04/10 08/10 nil nil nil 52,300 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Histria Prince Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 30/09 --- 2) Asphat Alliance Atlan-HPC Bitumen nil 3,200 nil 03/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800 04/10 2) MOL Horizon Mitsui CNTR nil nil 800/840 04/10 3) Le He JMB R.Phos nil 28,000 nil 04/10 4) X Press Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 04/10 5) Pegasus GAC COIL nil 104,274 nil 04/10 6) Curibita KSAP Cars 100 nil nil 04/10 7) Dream Angel KSAP Cars 200 nil nil 04/10 8) Euro Max Cma CGM CBTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 05/10 9) Bux Hill MSC-AGen CNTR nil nil 1,500 06/10 10) IBN AL Baar Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 06/10 11) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 06/10 12) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 07/10 13) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 150 07/10 14) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL 5,000 nil nil 07/10 15) Contianng Inchcape CNTR nil nil 750/650 07/10 16) Jasper Arrow KSAP Cars nil 200 nil 07/10 17) Arundel Castle PSTS GB 1,200 nil nil 08/10 18) Kota Puri PIL CNTR nil nil 1,500 08/10 19) Swaraj Dweep A&N Genl 25 25 nil 08/10 20) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 08/10 21) Navios Hios Sical L sTone nil 51,000 nil 09/10 22) Fred Cma CgM K BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 09/10 23) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 250/200 09/10 24) Kyapuk Spring T Hari LOG nil 3,600 nil 09/10 25) Helene Selmer Seatrans Dolomite nil 51,150 nil 10/10 26) ISE NYK SCOIL nil 4,657 nil 11/10 27) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1,000 11/10 28) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1,000 12/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL