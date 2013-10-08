Oct 08- Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 12
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessles 34
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Crystal Atlan0IOC LOIL 07/10 07/10 10/10 590 nil nil 4,410
2) Swaraj Dweep A&N Genl 08/10 08/10 13/10 nil TOCOM nil 50
3) Nancowry A&N Genl ----- 03/10 08/10 474 nil nil 17
4) TCI Xps TCI CNTR 07/10 07/10 12/10 TOCOM nil nil 150
5) Le He JMB R.Phos 04/10 04/10 09/10 nil 7,409 nil 5,904
6) Ikan Siakap Seapol/Sical L stone 04/10 04/10 09/10 nil 9,300 nil 16,268
7) Dawn Mathura Atlan-IOC HSD 06/10 06/10 08/10 nil 18,900 nil 448
8) Asphat Alliance Atlan-HPC Bitumen 03/10 08/10 09/10 nil TOCOM nil 3,200
9) Jag Aanchanl Atlan-IOC HSD 06/10 07/10 09/10 nil 6,500 nil 20,500
10) Conti Anping Inchcapte CNTR 07/10 07/10 08/10 nil nil 851 149
11) TCI Surya TCI CNTR 07/10 07/10 09/10 nil nil 154 96/200
12) Kota Puri PIL CNTR 07/10 07/10 11/10 nil nil 838/83 662
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Histria Prince Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 30/09 ---
2) Navios Hios SICAL L Stone nil 52,220 nil 08/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 08/10
2) Jasper Arrow KSAP Cars 500 nil nil 08/10
3) Fred Cma CgM K BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 09/10
4) Coromandel Ex S S Seacons CNTR nil nil 1 09/10
5) Arundel Castle PSTS GB 1,200 nil nil 10/10
6) Helene Selmer Seatrans Dolomite nil 51,150 nil 10/10
7) Galaxy Seaportws POIL nil 14,000 nil 10/10
8) Kyapuk Spring T Hari LOG nil 3,600 nil 10/10
9) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1 11/10
10) ISE NYK SCOIL nil 4,657 nil 11/10
11) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1,000 11/10
12) Tiger Bridge TCI CNTR nil nil 250/200 11/10
13) Kamnik ASS SCOI/Genl/GB 9,000 18 nil 12/10
14) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1,000 12/10
15) ANL Widaran CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 6,000 13/10
16) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 100/300 13/10
17) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 14/10
18) Masersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 14/10
19) Racha Bhum Chakait CNTR nil nil 1,800 15/10
20) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 15/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL