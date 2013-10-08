Oct 08- Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Crystal Atlan0IOC LOIL 07/10 07/10 10/10 590 nil nil 4,410 2) Swaraj Dweep A&N Genl 08/10 08/10 13/10 nil TOCOM nil 50 3) Nancowry A&N Genl ----- 03/10 08/10 474 nil nil 17 4) TCI Xps TCI CNTR 07/10 07/10 12/10 TOCOM nil nil 150 5) Le He JMB R.Phos 04/10 04/10 09/10 nil 7,409 nil 5,904 6) Ikan Siakap Seapol/Sical L stone 04/10 04/10 09/10 nil 9,300 nil 16,268 7) Dawn Mathura Atlan-IOC HSD 06/10 06/10 08/10 nil 18,900 nil 448 8) Asphat Alliance Atlan-HPC Bitumen 03/10 08/10 09/10 nil TOCOM nil 3,200 9) Jag Aanchanl Atlan-IOC HSD 06/10 07/10 09/10 nil 6,500 nil 20,500 10) Conti Anping Inchcapte CNTR 07/10 07/10 08/10 nil nil 851 149 11) TCI Surya TCI CNTR 07/10 07/10 09/10 nil nil 154 96/200 12) Kota Puri PIL CNTR 07/10 07/10 11/10 nil nil 838/83 662 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Histria Prince Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 30/09 --- 2) Navios Hios SICAL L Stone nil 52,220 nil 08/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 08/10 2) Jasper Arrow KSAP Cars 500 nil nil 08/10 3) Fred Cma CgM K BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 09/10 4) Coromandel Ex S S Seacons CNTR nil nil 1 09/10 5) Arundel Castle PSTS GB 1,200 nil nil 10/10 6) Helene Selmer Seatrans Dolomite nil 51,150 nil 10/10 7) Galaxy Seaportws POIL nil 14,000 nil 10/10 8) Kyapuk Spring T Hari LOG nil 3,600 nil 10/10 9) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1 11/10 10) ISE NYK SCOIL nil 4,657 nil 11/10 11) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1,000 11/10 12) Tiger Bridge TCI CNTR nil nil 250/200 11/10 13) Kamnik ASS SCOI/Genl/GB 9,000 18 nil 12/10 14) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1,000 12/10 15) ANL Widaran CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 6,000 13/10 16) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 100/300 13/10 17) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 14/10 18) Masersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 14/10 19) Racha Bhum Chakait CNTR nil nil 1,800 15/10 20) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 15/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL