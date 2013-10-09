Oct 09- Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 29
Total Vessels 40
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Crystal Atlan0IOC LOIL 07/10 07/10 10/10 1,360 nil nil 3,050
2) Swaraj Dweep A&N Genl 08/10 08/10 13/10 nil nil nil 50
3) TCI Xps TCI CNTR 07/10 07/10 12/10 nil nil nil 150
5) Le He JMB R.Phos 04/10 04/10 09/10 nil 5,184 nil 720
6) NAvios Hios Sical L sTone 08/10 08/10 12/10 nil 4,945 nil 47,275
7) Ikan Siakap Seapol L Stone 04/10 04/10 09/10 nil 10,899 nil 5,369
11) Asphat Alliance Atlan-HPC Bitumen 03/10 08/10 10/10 nil 195 nil 2,605
12) Jag Aanchanl Atlan-IOC HSD 06/10 07/10 09/10 nil 17,200 nil 3,300
13) Fred Cma BTL CNTR 09/10 09/10 10/10 nil nil TOCOME1400/1400
14) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR 08/10 08/10 09/10 nil nil 930/546 70/454
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Histria Prince Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 30/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Coromandel Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 10/10
2) Helene Selmer Seatrans Dolomite nil 51,150 nil 10/10
3) Kyapuk Spring Hari LOG nil 3,600 nil 10/10
4) Galaxy Seaportws POIL nil 14,000 nil 10/10
5) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 11/10
6) Arundel Castle PSTS GB/Proj 1200/500 nil nil 11/10
7) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 11/10
8) ISE NYK SCOIL nil 4,657 nil 11/10
9) Halit Bay Interocn CSFOIL nil 14,000 nil 11/10
10) Tiger Bridge TCI CNTR nil nil 250/200 11/10
11) Kamnik ASS SCOI/Genl/GB 9,000 18 nil 12/10
12) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 12/10
13) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 13/10
14) Beijing Atlantic COIL nil 143,727 nil 13/10
15) Smyrini Atlanitc COIL nil 142,063 nil 13/10
16) Metropol Unicorin L sTone nil 49,090 nil 13/10
17) ANL Widaran CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 6000/6000 13/10
18) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 13/10
19) Falstaff JMB Proj nil nil 450/200 13/10
20) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 100/300 13/10
21) Hoegh Trident Parekh Proj/Cars 1,350 80/100. nil 14/10
22) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 14/10
23) Masersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 14/10
24) Golden Nori JESPA PFAD nil 2,000 nil 14/10
25) Racha Bhum Chakait CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 15/10
26) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 15/10
27) Vinalines Ocean Seatrna Sulp nil 8,000 nil 15/10
28) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 18/10
29) Nancowry A&N Genl/PAss nil nil 25/25. 19/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL