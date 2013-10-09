Oct 09- Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessels 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Crystal Atlan0IOC LOIL 07/10 07/10 10/10 1,360 nil nil 3,050 2) Swaraj Dweep A&N Genl 08/10 08/10 13/10 nil nil nil 50 3) TCI Xps TCI CNTR 07/10 07/10 12/10 nil nil nil 150 5) Le He JMB R.Phos 04/10 04/10 09/10 nil 5,184 nil 720 6) NAvios Hios Sical L sTone 08/10 08/10 12/10 nil 4,945 nil 47,275 7) Ikan Siakap Seapol L Stone 04/10 04/10 09/10 nil 10,899 nil 5,369 11) Asphat Alliance Atlan-HPC Bitumen 03/10 08/10 10/10 nil 195 nil 2,605 12) Jag Aanchanl Atlan-IOC HSD 06/10 07/10 09/10 nil 17,200 nil 3,300 13) Fred Cma BTL CNTR 09/10 09/10 10/10 nil nil TOCOME1400/1400 14) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR 08/10 08/10 09/10 nil nil 930/546 70/454 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Histria Prince Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 30/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Coromandel Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 10/10 2) Helene Selmer Seatrans Dolomite nil 51,150 nil 10/10 3) Kyapuk Spring Hari LOG nil 3,600 nil 10/10 4) Galaxy Seaportws POIL nil 14,000 nil 10/10 5) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 11/10 6) Arundel Castle PSTS GB/Proj 1200/500 nil nil 11/10 7) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 11/10 8) ISE NYK SCOIL nil 4,657 nil 11/10 9) Halit Bay Interocn CSFOIL nil 14,000 nil 11/10 10) Tiger Bridge TCI CNTR nil nil 250/200 11/10 11) Kamnik ASS SCOI/Genl/GB 9,000 18 nil 12/10 12) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 12/10 13) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 13/10 14) Beijing Atlantic COIL nil 143,727 nil 13/10 15) Smyrini Atlanitc COIL nil 142,063 nil 13/10 16) Metropol Unicorin L sTone nil 49,090 nil 13/10 17) ANL Widaran CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 6000/6000 13/10 18) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 13/10 19) Falstaff JMB Proj nil nil 450/200 13/10 20) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 100/300 13/10 21) Hoegh Trident Parekh Proj/Cars 1,350 80/100. nil 14/10 22) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 14/10 23) Masersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 14/10 24) Golden Nori JESPA PFAD nil 2,000 nil 14/10 25) Racha Bhum Chakait CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 15/10 26) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 15/10 27) Vinalines Ocean Seatrna Sulp nil 8,000 nil 15/10 28) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 18/10 29) Nancowry A&N Genl/PAss nil nil 25/25. 19/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL