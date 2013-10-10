Oct 10Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessels 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Swaraj Dweep A&N Genl 08/10 08/10 13/10 TOCOM 163 nil 41,572 2) TCI Xps TCI CNTR 07/10 07/10 12/10 TOCOM nil nil 150 3) NAvios Hios Sical L sTone 08/10 08/10 12/10 nil 11,730 nil 35,545 4) Histria Prince Interocn FOIL 30/09 09/10 15/10 2,000 nil nil 33,000 5) Fred Cma CgM K BTL CNTR 09/10 09/10 10/10 nil nil1392/824 8/576 6) Coromandel Ex S S Seacons CNTR 10/10 10/10 11/10 nil nil n.a. 1,100 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Kyapuk Spring Tr Hari LOG nil 6,250 nil 10/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Helene Selmer Seatrans Dolomite nil 51,150 nil 10/10 2) Galaxy Seaportws POIL nil 14,000 nil 10/10 3) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 10/10 4) ISE NYK SCOIL nil 4,657 nil 11/10 5) Arundel Castle PSTS GB 1,200 nil nil 11/10 6) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1,000 11/10 7) Halit Bay Interocn CSFOIL nil 14,000 nil 11/10 8) Tiger Bridge TCI CNTR nil nil 250/200 11/10 9) Kamnik ASS SCOI/Genl/GB 9,000 18 nil 12/10 10) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1,000 12/10 11) Golden Nori JESPA PFAD nil 2,000 nil 12/10 12) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1,500 13/10 13) Beijing Atlantic COIL nil 143,727 nil 13/10 14) Smyrini Atlanitc COIL nil 142,063 nil 13/10 15) Metropol Unicorin L sTone nil 49,090 nil 13/10 16) ANL Widaran CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 6,000 13/10 17) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 13/10 18) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 100/300 13/10 19) Hoegh Trident Parekh Cars nil 80/100 nil 14/10 20) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 14/10 21) Masersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 14/10 22) Racha Bhum Chakait CNTR nil nil 1,800 15/10 23) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 15/10 24) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 200 15/10 25) United Tomura Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 15/10 26) Vinalines Ocean Seatrna Sulp nil 8,000 nil 16/10 27) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 18/10 28) Theresa Success Interocn CSFOIL nil 1,000 nil 18/10 29) Nancowry A&N Genl nil nil 25 19/10 30) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 795/425 19/10 31) Golden Azalela NYK SCOI nil 646 nil 19/10 32) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 20/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL