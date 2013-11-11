Nov 11Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 30 Total Vessels 42 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MEltai Dua Seaports POIL 10/11 10/11 11/11 nil 5,500 nil 1,500 2) Admiral Coral Puyvst GB 08/11 08/11 13/11 263 nil nil 6,237 Puyvst SCOIL 08/11 08/11 13/11 nil 3,029 nil COMP Puyvst Spipe 08/11 08/11 13/11 nil 30 nil 13 Puyvst Splat 08/11 08/11 13/11 nil 110 nil COMP 3) Rickmers ChittaongULA/JMB Spipe 10/11 10/11 13/11 nil TOCOM nil 2,300 ULA/JMB Splat 10/11 10/11 13/11 nil TOCOM nil 132 4) Asian Champion Unicorn L sTone 05/11 05/11 11/11 nil 3,823 nil 2,655 5) Venture SW Indioc SCOIL 10/11 10/11 14/11 nil TOCOM nil 9,603 6) Swaraj Dweep A&N Gen 08/11 08/11 12/11 nil TOCOM nil 25/25 7) Harsha Prem Atlan-IOC HSD 06/11 09/11 11/11 nil 13,600 nil 1,866 8) Armonia JMC CPOIL 10/11 10/11 11/11 nil TOCOM nil 3,800 JMC CPKO 10/11 10/11 11/11 nil 1,800 nil 200 9) Desh Shobha SCI CPOIL 10/11 10/11 13/11 nil 25,500 nil 119,399 10) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR 11/11 11/11 12/11 nil nil n.a. 1,000 11) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR 11/11 11/11 11/11 nil nil 23/33 127/97 12) Iwashiro NYK CNTR 10/11 10/11 11/11 nil nil 805/309195/691 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Masersk Dalton Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 11/11 3) Onyx Arrow KSAP Cars 500/900 nil nil 11/11 5) Jakarta Express Inccahpe CNTR nil nil 750/650 12/11 7) Kota Puri PIL CNTR nil nil 1,500 12/11 9) Jawaharlal Nehru SCI COIL nil 57,190 nil 12/11 11) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 150 12/11 13) Hyundai Advance Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 12/11 15) Clipper Daisy Jespa POIL nil 7,000 nil 12/11 17) Sea Lion Unicorn POIL nil 12,000 nil 13/11 19) Coromandel Sima S Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 13/11 21) OEL Vicotry Relay CNTR nil nil 300/50 13/11 23) Gati Pride Gati SBIL/LOG 6,000 4,500 nil 13/11 25) Huge Sw Indioc Spipe nil 1,500 nil 13/11 27) United Tambora Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 14/11 29) Amazona JMC POIL nil 5,700 nil 14/11 31) CM Maya Marlink POIL nil 8,300 nil 14/11 33) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 250/200 14/11 35) Hyundai No 106 Parekh Cars 2,600 nil nil 15/11 37) Xpress Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 15/11 39) MOL Horizon Mitusi CNTR nil nil 322/360 15/11 41) Ginga Merlin GAC BOIL nil 3,261 nil 15/11 43) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 15/11 45) Euro Ma E CM CGM CBTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 16/11 47) Samurai Atlantic COIL nil 141,341 nil 16/11 49) Jag Rahul Unicorn L sTone nil 50,565 nil 17/11 51) IBN AL Abbar Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 17/11 53) Fabouls SW Orissa Genl/Spipe nil nil 17/11 55) CMA CGM Jasper CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 1,500 19/11 57) Racha Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1,000 19/11 59) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 19/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL