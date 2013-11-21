Nov 21Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessels 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Grande Fortuna ASS/Ranee SCOIL 21/11 21/11 28/11 nil TOCOM nil 11,308 ASS/Ranee SPLC 21/11 21/11 28/11 nil TOCOM nil 208 ASS/Ranee GB 21/11 21/11 28/11 TOCOM nil nil 12,000 ASS/Ranee Spip 21/11 21/11 28/11 nil TOCOM nil 202 2) Rickmers New Ore ULA Genl 19/11 19/11 22/11 nil TOCOM nil 176 3) Gati Pride Gati sBIL 19/11 19/11 25/11 TOCOM nil nil 5,510 Gati LOGs 19/11 19/11 25/11 nil 830 nil 2,773 4) Gull Wing JMB MOPH 20/11 20/11 24/11 nil 11,595 nil 23,905 5) Rinia Admiral HRCOIL 20/11 20/11 25/11 13,016 nil nil 30,984 6) Jag Rahul Unicorn LSTO 17/11 17/11 22/11 nil 12,030 nil 8,635 7) Clipper Daisy Jespa PoIL 21/11 21/11 23/11 nil TOCOM nil 7,010 8) Samurai Atlantic COIL 16/11 20/11 23/11 nil 16,000 nil 125,341 9) Fred BTL CNTR 20/11 20/11 21/11 nil nil 1,706 294 10) Coromandel Ex Sim Seacons CNTR 20/11 20/11 21/11 nil nil 319/46681/954 11) Racha Bhum Chakiat CNTR 20/11 20/11 21/11 nil nil 1,311 699 12) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR 20/11 20/11 21/11 nil nil1228/742522/258 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tshd Navayuga Seaport nil nil n.a. nil 18/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hoegh Kobe Parekh Cars 4,950 75 nil 21/11 2) Caravel Pride Relay CNTR nil nil 250/50 21/11 3) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 21/11 4) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1,000 22/11 5) Hongxin Bluesea Seastar Mils 16,500 nil nil 22/11 6) Orchids Atlantic FOIL nil 5,000 nil 22/11 7) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1,100 22/11 8) United Tedora Sical Dolomite nil 33,000 nil 22/11 9) Crown Mina Easter Bary 55,000 nil nil 22/11 10) Lambi PSTS GB 10,000 nil nil 22/11 11) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1,100 23/11 12) Victory Atlantic NAPtha nil 15,000 nil 23/11 13) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 50/300 23/11 14) GB Europe Seastar Genl 5 nil nil 23/11 15) Buxhill MSCAGe CNTR nil nil 1,000 24/11 16) United Tambora Puyvast GBLO 5,000 nil nil 24/11 17) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,000 24/11 18) Tony Atlantic COIL nil 129,998 nil 25/11 19) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 25/11 20) Rio Grande Expres Inccape CNTR nil nil 750/600 25/11 21) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 25/11 22) Glovis Champion Parekh Cars 2,000 nil nil 26/11 23) Hanjin Indonesia Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1,500 26/11 24) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 26/11 25) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1,000 26/11 26) Asian Glory PARekh Cars 1,800 nil nil 27/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL