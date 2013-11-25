Nov 25Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessels 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Grande Fortuna ASS/Ranee SCOIL 21/11 21/11 27/11 3,609 nil nil 6,221 ASS/Ranee SPLC 21/11 21/11 27/11 nil TOCOM nil 208 ASS/Ranee GB 21/11 21/11 27/11 TOCOM nil nil 12,000 ASS/Ranee Spip 21/11 21/11 27/11 nil TOCOM nil 202 2) Lambi PSTS GB 23/11 23/11 27/11 3,355 nil nil 5,560 3) Gati Pride Gati sBIL 19/11 19/11 25/11 2,770 nil nil 693 Gati LOGs 19/11 19/11 25/11 nil n.a. nil n.a. 4) Diamond Star ASS/Ranee GB 23/11 23/11 25/11 1,772 nil nil 228 5) United Tenoriro Sical Dolomite 22/11 22/11 25/11 nil 12,502 nil 1,100 6) Crown Mina Easter Bary 22/11 23/11 29/11 nil 11,329 nil 32,171 7) Orchids Atlantic FOIL 23/11 23/11 25/11 nil 2,100 nil 2,900 Atlantic LSHS 23/11 23/11 25/11 nil 4,300 nil 700 8) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR 25/11 25/11 26/11 nil nil n.a. 1,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) GB Europe Sea Star Gen cargo nil 5 nil 18/11 --- 2) Thuan Phuosc Interocn Maize 6,000 nil nil 24/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Tony Atlantic COIL nil 129,998 nil 25/11 2) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 25/11 3) Cape Egmont RYKF CSFOIL nil 11,500 nil 25/11 4) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,000 25/11 5) Glovis Champion Parekh Cars 2,000 nil nil 25/11 6) Jewel Of shinas Sical L sTone nil 50,415 nil 25/11 7) Hanjin Indonesia Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1,500 26/11 8) Rio Grande Expres Inccape CNTR nil nil 750/600 26/11 9) Pre Mala Atlantic HSD nil 20,005 nil 26/11 10) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 26/11 11) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1,000 26/11 12) United Tambora Puyvast GBLO 5,000 nil nil 26/11 13) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 150/150 26/11 14) Solent Mitsuo HRCOIL 30,000 nil nil 26/11 15) Asian Glory PARekh Cars 1,800 nil nil 27/11 16) Jag Prabha Sanco HSD nil 17,000 nil 27/11 17) Rickmers Chittag ULA Genl 300 nil nil 28/11 18) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 29/11 19) Glouris Expresss NYK Cars 900 nil nil 29/11 20) Hoegh Manila Merchant Cars 14/1352 nil nil 29/11 21) Wilhelm Mitsui Cars 895/905 nil nil 29/11 22) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1,000 30/11 23) Glovis Condor PARekh Cars 6,000 nil nil 30/11 24) Anl Warringa CMA-GLO CNTR nil nil 1,000 30/11 25) CMA CGM Turquouse CMA-GLO CNTR nil nil 1,000 30/11 26) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 01/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL