GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
Jun 21The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 14 Vessels working and berthed 11 Vessels waiting 03 VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 KOTA LAGU 25/07 27/07 CTRS-L&UL 2 APL SHARJAH 25/07 27/07 CTRS-L&UL 3 ROYAL HUGLI 25/07 25/07 CTRS-L&UL 4 CAPE MARIN 25/07 25/07 CTRS-L&UL 5 MAERSK ATLANTA 24/07 25/07 CTRS-L&UL 6 HANJIN MALTA 24/07 25/07 CTRS-L&UL 7 MOL DIRECTION 24/07 26/07 CTRS-L&UL 8 BERLIAN EKUATOR 24/07 25/07 LPG 9 SONGA HAWK 23/07 25/07 LUBE OIL- UL 10 BHAIRAVI 24/07 25/07 BASE OIL 11 AREZOO 24/07 28/07 CTRS-L&UL Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 CHEMROAD ROSE 22/07 25/07 EDIBLE OIL- UL 2 BUNGA ASTER 24/07 25/07 EDIBLE OIL 3 HENG XIN 24/07 -- EDIBLE OIL
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Cold weather threatens U.S. production * Corn firms 1 percent * Soybeans rally more than 0.5 percent By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. Corn rose more than 1 percent, drawing support from wheat, while soybeans rallied more than 0.5 percent. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Boar