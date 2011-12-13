Dec 13 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 04 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Annina Schulte, Monday -- Apl Sokhna, Monday -- Cap Norte, Monday -- Han Hui, Tuesday -- Ts Tokyo, Monday -- Felicitas Rickmers, Monday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Nexoe Maersk, Monday -- Emirates Ganges, Tuesday -- Bengal Orchid, Monday -- Tabani VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Annina Schulte 12/12 14/12 Containers 2) Apl Sokhna 12/12 13/12 Containers 3) Cap Norte 12/12 13/12 Containers 4) Han Hui 13/12 16/12 Br.Bulk 5) Anjasmord 13/12 13/12 Edi.Oil 6) Swarna Sindhu 11/12 13/12 Crude Oil(E) 7) Wan Hai 502 12/12 13/12 Containers 8) Msc Vanessa 12/12 13/12 Containers 9) Mare Superum 11/12 14/12 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Atlantic Miracle 12/12 Edi.Oil 2) Nogogini 11/12 A.Acid 3) Ts Tokyo 12/12 Containers 4) Felicitas Rickmers 12/12 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL