The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday
Summary Total vessels 11
Vessels working and berthed 08
Vessels waiting 03
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Melina ,Friday
-- AS Carinthia ,Thrusday
-- Zim Asia ,Friday
-- Al Noof ,Friday
-- Irenes Reliance ,Friday
-- Swarna Ganga ,Wednesday
-- Helll. Commander,Thrusday
-- Han Hui ,Tuesday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Northern Valence ,Friday
-- Felicitas Rickemrs ,Thursday
-- Captain Kattleman Thursday
-- AS Carinthia ,Friday
-- Maersk Kentucky ,Friday
-- Lica Maersk Thursday
-- APL Ruby Thursday
-- Swarna Ganga ,Friday
-- Han Hui Thursday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Melina 16/12 17/12 Containers
2) AS Carinthia 15/12 16/12 Containers
3) Zim Asia 16/12 16/12 Containers
4) Al Noof 16/12 16/12 Containers
5) Irenes Reliance 16/12 16/12 Containers
6) Swarna Ganga 14/12 16/12 Crude Oil (E)
7) Helll. Commander 15/12 17/12 MEG
8) Han Hui 13/12 16/12 Br.Bulk
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) CSAV Ranaico 16/12 Containers
2) Talasaa 16/12 Containers
3) SC Tianjin 15/12 Edi.Oil
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL