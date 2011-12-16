The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 03 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Melina ,Friday -- AS Carinthia ,Thrusday -- Zim Asia ,Friday -- Al Noof ,Friday -- Irenes Reliance ,Friday -- Swarna Ganga ,Wednesday -- Helll. Commander,Thrusday -- Han Hui ,Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Northern Valence ,Friday -- Felicitas Rickemrs ,Thursday -- Captain Kattleman Thursday -- AS Carinthia ,Friday -- Maersk Kentucky ,Friday -- Lica Maersk Thursday -- APL Ruby Thursday -- Swarna Ganga ,Friday -- Han Hui Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Melina 16/12 17/12 Containers 2) AS Carinthia 15/12 16/12 Containers 3) Zim Asia 16/12 16/12 Containers 4) Al Noof 16/12 16/12 Containers 5) Irenes Reliance 16/12 16/12 Containers 6) Swarna Ganga 14/12 16/12 Crude Oil (E) 7) Helll. Commander 15/12 17/12 MEG 8) Han Hui 13/12 16/12 Br.Bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) CSAV Ranaico 16/12 Containers 2) Talasaa 16/12 Containers 3) SC Tianjin 15/12 Edi.Oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL