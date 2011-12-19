The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 07 Vessels working and berthed 06 Vessels waiting 01 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Delmas Keta ,Sunday -- Nora Maersk ,Monday -- Maersk Klaipeda,Sunday --Wan Hai 509,Monday -- Talassa ,Monday --Darya Shaan ,Saturday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- CSAV Ranaico ,Saturday -- Melina, Friday -- APL Srilanka , Friday -- Maersk Kolkata ,Saturday -- Sci Tanjim, Friday -- Helll. Commander ,Friday -- Nina Scan ,Saturday -- Cma Cgm Simba ,Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Delmas Keta 18/12 19/12 Containers 2) Nora Maersk 19/12 19/12 Containers 3) Maersk Klaipeda 18/12 19/12 Containers 4)Wan Hai 509 19/12 20/12 Containers 5) Talassa 19/12 19/12 Containers 6)Darya Shaan 17/12 20/12 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Msc Venezuela 18/12 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL