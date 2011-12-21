The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total vessels 10 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 01 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Sima Sadaf, Wednesday -- Csl Ride, Tuesday -- Northern Pioneer, Tuesday -- Luna Maersk, Tuesday -- Cape Mahon, Tuesday -- Ginga Hawk, Wednesday -- Sanmar Majesty, Tuesday -- Poorna , Wednesday -- Apl Shenzhen, Wednesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Msc Venezuela, Wednesday -- Wan Hai 509,Tuesday -- Apl Guangzhou, Tuesday -- Msc Marina, Tuesday -- Emirates Kanako, Tuesday -- Sima Sadaf VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Ts Nagoya 20/12 21/12 Containers 2) Sima Sadaf 21/12 22/12 Containers 3) Csl Ride 20/12 22/12 Containers 4) Northern Pioneer 20/12 21/12 Containers 5) Luna Maersk 21/12 21/12 Containers 6) Cape Mahon 20/12 21/12 Containers 7) Ginga Hawk 21/12 22/12 Base Oil 8) Sanmar Majesty 20/12 22/12 Edi.Oil 9) Poorna 21/12 21/12 Br.Bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Apl Shenzhen 21/12 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black FeedStock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL