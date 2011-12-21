The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday.
Summary Total vessels 10
Vessels working and berthed 09
Vessels waiting 01
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Sima Sadaf, Wednesday
-- Csl Ride, Tuesday
-- Northern Pioneer, Tuesday
-- Luna Maersk, Tuesday
-- Cape Mahon, Tuesday
-- Ginga Hawk, Wednesday
-- Sanmar Majesty, Tuesday
-- Poorna , Wednesday
-- Apl Shenzhen, Wednesday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Msc Venezuela, Wednesday
-- Wan Hai 509,Tuesday
-- Apl Guangzhou, Tuesday
-- Msc Marina, Tuesday
-- Emirates Kanako, Tuesday
-- Sima Sadaf
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Ts Nagoya 20/12 21/12 Containers
2) Sima Sadaf 21/12 22/12 Containers
3) Csl Ride 20/12 22/12 Containers
4) Northern Pioneer 20/12 21/12 Containers
5) Luna Maersk 21/12 21/12 Containers
6) Cape Mahon 20/12 21/12 Containers
7) Ginga Hawk 21/12 22/12 Base Oil
8) Sanmar Majesty 20/12 22/12 Edi.Oil
9) Poorna 21/12 21/12 Br.Bulk
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Apl Shenzhen 21/12 Containers
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed;EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene;MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers;
Comp:Completed;TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black FeedStock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth
today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL