The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 03 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Vira Bhum, Thursday -- Maersk Missouri, Thursday -- Acx Diamond, Thursday -- Msc Natalia, Wednesday -- Callao Bridge, Wednesday -- Cimbria, Wednesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Ts Nagoya, Wednesday -- Northern Pioneer, Wednesday -- Luna Maersk, Wednesday -- Cape Mahon, Wednesday -- Ginga Hawk, Wednesday -- Poorna , Wednesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Sima Sadaf 21/12 22/12 Containers 2) Csl Ride 20/12 22/12 Containers 3) Apl Shenzhen 22/12 22/12 Containers 4) Sanmar Majesty 20/12 22/12 Edi.Oil 5) Vira Bhum 22/12 22/12 Containers 6) Sci Kolkata 20/12 22/12 Containers 7) Maersk Missouri 22/12 22/12 Containers 8) Acx Diamond 22/12 23/12 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Msc Natalia 21/12 Containers 2) Callao Bridge 22/12 Containers 3) Cimbria 22/12 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:VinylChloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black FeedStock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL