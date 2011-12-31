Dec 31 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday. Summary Total vessels 12 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 04 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Manhattan Bridge, Friday -- Velerie Schulte, Friday -- Apl Doha, Friday -- Caribbean Sea, Saturday -- Motilal Nehru, Friday -- Konard Schulte, Friday -- Pacific Traders, Friday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Captain Kattelmann , Friday -- As Carinthia, Friday -- Swarna Krishna, Friday -- Zim Europa, Saturday -- Mol Dedication, Friday -- Hanjim Malta, Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Bow Plata 30/12 31/12 Base Oil 2) Manhattan Bridge 30/12 31/12 Containers 3) Velerie Schulte 30/12 31/12 Containers 4) Apl Doha 30/12 01/01 Containers 5) Cma Cgm Puccini 31/12 01/01 Containers 6) Caribbean Sea 31/12 31/12 Containers 7) Prem Mala 31/12 31/12 Hsd 8) Darya Shaan 28/12 31/12 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Motilal Nehru 30/12 Crude Oil 2) Csav Romeral 29/12 Containers 3) Konard Schulte 30/12 Containers 4) Pacific Traders 31/12 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL