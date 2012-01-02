Jan 2 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 07 Vessels working and berthed 07 Vessels waiting nil Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- KONARD SCHULTE,Sunday -- DUBAI EXPRESS,Sunday -- NICOLINE MAERSK,Monday -- MSC MICHAELA,Monday -- HELSINKI,Sunday -- INDIA EXPRESS,Monday -- MOTILAL NEHRU,Sunday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Bow Plata,Saturday -- Manhattan Bridge,Saturday -- Velerie Schulte,Saturday -- Apl Doha,Sunday -- Cma Cgm Puccini,Sunday -- Caribbean Sea,Saturday -- Prem Mala,Saturday -- Darya Shaan,Saturday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) KONARD SCHULTE 01/01 01/02 CONTAINERS 2) DUBAI EXPRESS 01/01 01/02 CONTAINERS 3) NICOLINE MAERSK 01/02 01/02 CONTAINERS 4) MSC MICHAELA 01/02 01/03 CONTAINERS 5) HELSINKI 01/01 01/02 CONTAINERS 6) INDIA EXPRESS 01/02 01/03 CONTAINERS 7) MOTILAL NEHRU 01/01 01/02 CRUDE OIL(E) Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- nil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL