Jan 3 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 09 Vessels working and berthed 06 Vessels waiting 03 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Frisia Kiel, Monday -- Apl Chicago, Tuesday -- Msc Catania, Monday -- Emirates Yangtze, Monday -- Pitaloka, Monday -- Csl Ride, Monday -- Sima Sadaf, Monday -- Ts Nagoya , Monday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Konard Schulte, Monday -- Dubai Express, Monday -- Nicoline Maersk, Monday -- Helsinki, Monday -- India Express, Tuesday -- Motilal Nehru, Monday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Msc Michaela 02/01 03/01 Containers 2) Frisia Kiel 02/01 04/01 Containers 3) Apl Chicago 03/01 03/01 Containers 4) Msc Catania 02/01 03/01 Containers 5) Emirates Yangtze 02/01 03/01 Containers 6) Pitaloka 02/01 03/01 A.Acid Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Csl Ride 02/01 Containers 2) Sima Sadaf 02/01 Containers 3) Ts Nagoya 02/01 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL