Jan 4 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday
Summary Total vessels 09
Vessels working and berthed 06
Vessels waiting 03
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Sci Chennai, Monday
-- Nedlloyd Asia, Tuesday
-- Maersk Danville, Wednesday
-- Racha Bhum, Tuesday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Msc Michaela, Tuesday
-- Apl Chicago, Tuesday
-- Msc Catania, Tuesday
-- Emirates Yangtze, Tuesday
-- Pitaloka, Tuesday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Frisia Kiel 02/01 04/01 Containers
2) Ts Nagoya 02/01 05/01 Containers
3) Sima Sadaf 02/01 05/01 Containers
4) Nedlloyd Asia 03/01 04/01 Containers
5) Maersk Danville 04/01 04/01 Containers
6) Racha Bhum 03/01 04/01 Containers
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Csl Ride 02/01 Containers
2) Nicolas Delmas 31/01 Containers
3) Sci Chennai 02/01 Containers
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL