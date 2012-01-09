The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday Summary Total vessels 10 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 02 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Msc Botswana,Sunday -- APL Chili ,Monday -- Nicolai Maersk,Monday -- Pucon ,Monday -- Cap George,Monday -- Wan Hai 502,Monday -- Pratibha Kona ,Monday -- Arabian Orchid,Monday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Gold Express ,Saturday -- Bhairav,Saturday -- Cma Cgm Bellini ,Saturday -- Apl Ruby,Saturday -- Hanjin Monaco ,Sunday -- Black Star,Saturday -- Mahananda ,Sunday -- Sci Chennai ,Saturday -- Kota Sabas ,Sunday --Oocl Le Harve ,Sunday - VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Msc Botswana 08/01 09/01 Containers 2) APL Chili 09/01 09/01 Containers 3) Nicolai Maersk 09/01 09/01 Containers 4) Pucon 09/01 09/01 Containers 5) Cap George 09/01 09/01 Containers 6) Wan Hai 502 09/01 10/01 Containers 7) Pratibha Kona 09/01 10/01 Crude Oil(E) 8) Arabian Orchid 09/01 10/01 Meg Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Flora Delmas 07/01 Containers 2) Alexander 08/01 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL