Jan 11 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 1 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Captain kattelman,Wednesday -- Ts tokyo,Wednesday -- Felicitas rickmers,Tuesday -- Conti shanghai,Wednesday -- Yellow sea,Tuesday -- Oocl dalian,Wednesday -- Maersk honour,Wednesday -- Lodestar grace,Wednesday -- Manak i,Wednesday -- Maersk dunbar,Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- APL Chili,Tuesday -- Pucon,Tuesday -- Pratibha Kona,Tuesday -- sci pride,Wednesday -- apl sydney,Tuesday -- flora delmas,Tuesday -- wan hai 502,Tuesday -- bunga kantan tiga, Tuesday -- lewek mallard,Tuesday -- darya maan,Wednesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) darya maan 9/01 11/01 cement 2) Captain kattelman 11/01 12/01 Containers 3 Ts tokyo 11/01 12/01 Containers 4) Felicitas rickmers 10/01 12/01 Containers 5) Conti shanghai 11/01 11/01 Containers 6) Yellow sea 10/01 11/01 Containers 7) Oocl dalian 11/01 11/01 Containers 8) Maersk honour 11/01 11/01 Lpg 9) Lodestar grace 11/01 12/01 Meg 10) Manak i 11/01 11/01 Br.bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Maersk dunbar 10/01 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL