Jan 12 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 1 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- As Carinthia,Thursday -- Maersk wyoming,Thursday -- Apl topaz,Thursday -- Pondo,Wednesday -- Maersk dunbar,Wednesday -- Cape moreton,Wednesday -- Byk paula,Wednesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Ts tokyo,Thursday -- Felicitas rickmers,Thursday -- Conti shanghai,Wednesday -- Yellow sea,Wednesday -- Oocl dalian,Wednesday -- Manak I,Wednesday -- darya maan,Thursday -- Lodestar grace,Thursday -- Maersk honour,Thursday -- Captain kattelman,Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) darya maan 9/01 12/01 cement 2) Lodestar grace 11/01 12/01 Meg 3) Maersk honour 11/01 12/01 Lpg 4) Captain kattelman 11/01 12/01 Containers 5) As carinthia 12/01 13/01 Containers 6) Maersk wyoming 12/01 12/01 Containers 7) Apl topaz 12/01 12/01 Containers 8) Pondo 11/01 12/01 Ph.acid 9) Maersk dunbar 11/01 12/01 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Cape moreton 11/01 Containers 2) Byk paula 11/01 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL