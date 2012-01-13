Jan 13 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 10 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 02 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Hanjin Chongqing,Friday -- Cape moreton,Thursday -- Zim iberia,Thursday -- Mol wisdom,Friday -- Nyk paula,Thursday -- Chemroad journey,Friday -- Atlantik glory,Thursday -- White sea,Wednesday -- Asir,Wednesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- darya maan,Thursday -- Lodestar grace,Thursday -- Maersk honour,Thursday -- Captain kattelman,Thursday -- Maersk wyoming,Thursday -- Apl topaz,Thursday -- Pondo,Thursday -- Maersk dunbar,Thursday -- As carinthia,Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) As carinthia 12/01 13/01 Containers 2) Hanjin chongqing 13/01 14/01 Containers 3) Cape moreton 12/01 13/01 Containers 4) Zim iberia 12/01 13/01 Containers 5) Mol wisdom 13/01 13/01 Containers 6) Nyk paula 12/01 13/01 Containers 7) Chemroad journey 13/01 13/01 A.acid,vam 8) Atlantik glory 12/01 13/01 Edi.oil Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) White sea 11/01 Containers 2) Asir 12/01 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL