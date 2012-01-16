Jan 16 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 10 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 01 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Csav Ranquil, Sunday -- Nysted Maersk, Monday -- Hanjin Dallas, Sunday -- Rio Bravo, Monday -- Hyundai Advance, Monday -- Jag Padma, Monday -- Dl Violet, Monday -- Poorna, Monday -- Cooper River Bridge, Monday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- As Carinthia, Friday -- Hanjin chongqing, Saturday -- Cape moreton, Friday -- Zim Iberia, Friday -- Mol wisdom, Friday -- Nyk paula, Friday -- Chemroad journey, Friday -- Atlantik glory, Friday -- White sea -- Asir VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Csav Ranquil 15/01 16/01 Containers 2) Nysted Maersk 16/01 16/01 Containers 3) Hanjin Dallas 15/01 16/01 Containers 4) Rio Bravo 15/01 16/01 Containers 5) Hyundai Advance 15/01 16/01 Containers 6) Jag Padma 15/01 16/01 HSD 7) Dl Violet 15/01 17/01 Bade Oil 8) Poorna 16/01 16/01 Br.Bulk 9) Fujisan Maru 14/01 16/01 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Cooper River Bridge 16/01 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL