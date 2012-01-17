Jan 17 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 01 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Barge r.hugli,Monday -- Cooper river bridge,Monday -- Hansa india,Monday -- Apl guangzhou,Tuesday -- Maule,Monday -- Wan hai 509,Monday -- Emirates kabir,Monday -- Blue star,Monday -- Aditi,Tuesday -- Sima sadaf,Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Csav Ranquil,Monday -- Nysted Maersk,Monday -- Hanjin Dallas,Monday -- Rio Bravo,Monday -- Hyundai Advance,Monday -- Jag Padma,Monday -- Poorna,Monday -- Fujisan Maru,Monday -- Dl Violet,Tuesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Dl Violet 15/01 17/01 Bade Oil 2) Barge r.hugli 16/01 17/01 Containers 3) Cooper river bridge 16/01 18/01 Containers 4) Hansa india 16/01 17/01 Containers 5) Apl guangzhou 17/01 17/01 Containers 6) Maule 16/01 17/01 Containers 7) Wan hai 509 16/01 17/01 Containers 8) Emirates kabir 16/01 17/01 Containers 9) Blue star 16/01 17/01 Lab(e) 10) Aditi 17/01 17/01 Br.bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Sima sadaf 17/01 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL