Jan 18 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday.
Summary Total vessels 10
Vessels working and berthed 08
Vessels waiting 02
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Sima sadaf,Wednesday
-- Csl ride,Wednesday
-- Ts nagoya,Wednesday
-- Nedlloyd america,Tuesday
-- Cap norte,Tuesday
-- Maersk dabou,Wednesday
-- Shusha,Tuesday
-- Ye chi,Tuesday
-- Pramoni i,Tuesday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Barge r.hugli,Tuesday
-- Cooper river bridge,Wednesday
-- Hansa india,Tuesday
-- Apl guangzhou,Tuesday
-- Maule,Tuesday
-- Wan hai 509,Tuesday
-- Emirates kabir,Tuesday
-- Blue star,Tuesday
-- Aditi,Tuesday
-- Dl Violet,Wednesday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Dl Violet 15/01 18/01 Bade Oil
2) Sima sadaf 18/01 19/01 Containers
3) Csl ride 18/01 19/01 Containers
4) Ts nagoya 18/01 19/01 Containers
5) Nedlloyd america 17/01 18/01 Containers
6) Cap norte 17/01 18/01 Containers
7) Maersk dabou 18/01 19/01 Containers
8) Shusha 17/01 18/01 Edi.oil
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Ye chi 17/01 Naph(e)
2) Pramoni i 17/01 A.acid
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL