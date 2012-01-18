Jan 18 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total vessels 10 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 02 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Sima sadaf,Wednesday -- Csl ride,Wednesday -- Ts nagoya,Wednesday -- Nedlloyd america,Tuesday -- Cap norte,Tuesday -- Maersk dabou,Wednesday -- Shusha,Tuesday -- Ye chi,Tuesday -- Pramoni i,Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Barge r.hugli,Tuesday -- Cooper river bridge,Wednesday -- Hansa india,Tuesday -- Apl guangzhou,Tuesday -- Maule,Tuesday -- Wan hai 509,Tuesday -- Emirates kabir,Tuesday -- Blue star,Tuesday -- Aditi,Tuesday -- Dl Violet,Wednesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Dl Violet 15/01 18/01 Bade Oil 2) Sima sadaf 18/01 19/01 Containers 3) Csl ride 18/01 19/01 Containers 4) Ts nagoya 18/01 19/01 Containers 5) Nedlloyd america 17/01 18/01 Containers 6) Cap norte 17/01 18/01 Containers 7) Maersk dabou 18/01 19/01 Containers 8) Shusha 17/01 18/01 Edi.oil Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Ye chi 17/01 Naph(e) 2) Pramoni i 17/01 A.acid NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL