March 20 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday.
Summary Total vessels 13
Vessels working and berthed 10
Vessels waiting 3
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Barge r.hugli,Tuesday
-- Apl sharjah,Monday
-- Vira bhum,Tuesday
-- Morning express,Tuesday
-- North contender,Monday
-- Fujisan maru,Monday
-- New delhi express,Saturday
-- Captain kattelman
-- As Carinthia,Monday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Hyundai advance,Tuesday
-- Nora maersk,Monday
-- Tessa,Monday
-- Swarna ganga,Monday
-- Jipro neftis,Monday
-- Mark twain,Tuesday
-- Csl ride,Tuesday
-- Maersk kalmar,Tuesday
-- Ital mattina,Tuesday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Mark twain 19/03 20/03 Containers
2) Csl ride 19/03 20/03 Containers
3) Maersk kalmar 19/03 20/03 Containers
4) Ital mattina 19/03 20/03 Containers
5) Barge r.hugli 20/03 20/03 Containers
6) Apl sharjah 19/03 20/03 Containers
7) Vira bhum 20/03 20/03 Containers
8) Morning express 20/03 22/03 Naph.(e)
9) North contender 19/03 20/03 Ph.acid
10) Fujisan maru 19/03 21/03 Cement
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) New delhi express 18/03 Containers
2) Captain kattelman 17/03 Containers
3) As Carinthia 19/03 Containers
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL