March 20 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 3 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Barge r.hugli,Tuesday -- Apl sharjah,Monday -- Vira bhum,Tuesday -- Morning express,Tuesday -- North contender,Monday -- Fujisan maru,Monday -- New delhi express,Saturday -- Captain kattelman -- As Carinthia,Monday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Hyundai advance,Tuesday -- Nora maersk,Monday -- Tessa,Monday -- Swarna ganga,Monday -- Jipro neftis,Monday -- Mark twain,Tuesday -- Csl ride,Tuesday -- Maersk kalmar,Tuesday -- Ital mattina,Tuesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Mark twain 19/03 20/03 Containers 2) Csl ride 19/03 20/03 Containers 3) Maersk kalmar 19/03 20/03 Containers 4) Ital mattina 19/03 20/03 Containers 5) Barge r.hugli 20/03 20/03 Containers 6) Apl sharjah 19/03 20/03 Containers 7) Vira bhum 20/03 20/03 Containers 8) Morning express 20/03 22/03 Naph.(e) 9) North contender 19/03 20/03 Ph.acid 10) Fujisan maru 19/03 21/03 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) New delhi express 18/03 Containers 2) Captain kattelman 17/03 Containers 3) As Carinthia 19/03 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL