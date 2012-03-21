March 21 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday.
Summary Total vessels 12
Vessels working and berthed 8
Vessels waiting 4
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- New delhi express,Wednesday
-- Captain kattelman,Wednesday
-- Nedlloyd europa,Tuesday
-- Apl guangzhou,Tuesday
-- Maersk danville ,Tuesday
-- Stolt commitment,Tuesday
-- Ts Tokyo ,Tuesday
-- E.r.pusan,Tuesday
-- As Carinthia,Monday
-- Verity,Wednesday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Mark twain,Tuesday
-- Csl ride,Tuesday
-- Maersk kalmar,Tuesday
-- Ital mattina,Tuesday
-- Barge r.hugli,Tuesday
-- Apl sharjah ,Tuesday
-- Vira bhum,Tuesday
-- North contender,Tuesday
-- Fujisan maru ,Thursday
-- Morning express,Thursday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Fujisan maru 19/03 22/03 Cement
2) Morning express 20/03 22/03 Naph.(e)
3) New delhi express 21/03 21/03 Containers
4) Captain kattelman 21/03 21/03 Containers
5) Nedlloyd europa 20/03 21/03 Containers
6) Apl guangzhou 20/03 21/03 Containers
7) Maersk danville 20/03 21/03 Containers
8) Stolt commitment 20/03 21/03 B.acr.
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Ts Tokyo 20/03 Containers
2) E.r.pusan 20/03 Containers
3) As Carinthia 19/03 Containers
4) Verity 21/03 Lub.oil
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL