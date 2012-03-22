March 22 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 15 Vessels working and berthed 11 Vessels waiting 5 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- As Carinthia,Thursday -- Ts tokyo,Thursday -- Csav ranco,Wednesday -- Maersk kentucky,Wednesday -- Apl topaz,Thursday -- Nyk paula ,Wednesday -- Verity,Wednesday -- Mahananda,Thursday -- White sea,Wednesday -- E.r.pusan,Tuesday -- Msc tia,Thursday -- Maritime kelly anne,Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- New delhi express,Wednesday -- Nedlloyd europa,Wednesday -- Apl guangzhou,Wednesday -- Maersk danville,Wednesday -- Stolt commitment,Wednesday -- Captain kattelman,Thursday -- Morning express,Thursday -- Fujisan maru,Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Captain kattelman 22/03 22/03 Containers 2) Morning express 20/03 22/03 Naph.(e) 3) Fujisan maru 19/03 22/03 Cement 4) As carinthia 22/03 23/03 Containers 5) Ts tokyo 22/03 23/03 Containers 6) Csav ranco 21/03 23/03 Containers 7) Maersk kentucky 21/03 22/03 Containers 8) Apl topaz 22/03 22/03 Containers 9) Nyk paula 21/03 23/03 Containers 10) Verity 21/03 23/03 Lub.oil 11) Mahananda 22/03 22/03 Br.bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) White sea 21/03 Containers 2) E.r.pusan 20/03 Containers 3) Msc tia 22/03 Containers 4) Maritime kelly anne 22/03 Naph NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL