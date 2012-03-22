March 22 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday.
Summary Total vessels 15
Vessels working and berthed 11
Vessels waiting 5
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- As Carinthia,Thursday
-- Ts tokyo,Thursday
-- Csav ranco,Wednesday
-- Maersk kentucky,Wednesday
-- Apl topaz,Thursday
-- Nyk paula ,Wednesday
-- Verity,Wednesday
-- Mahananda,Thursday
-- White sea,Wednesday
-- E.r.pusan,Tuesday
-- Msc tia,Thursday
-- Maritime kelly anne,Thursday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- New delhi express,Wednesday
-- Nedlloyd europa,Wednesday
-- Apl guangzhou,Wednesday
-- Maersk danville,Wednesday
-- Stolt commitment,Wednesday
-- Captain kattelman,Thursday
-- Morning express,Thursday
-- Fujisan maru,Thursday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Captain kattelman 22/03 22/03 Containers
2) Morning express 20/03 22/03 Naph.(e)
3) Fujisan maru 19/03 22/03 Cement
4) As carinthia 22/03 23/03 Containers
5) Ts tokyo 22/03 23/03 Containers
6) Csav ranco 21/03 23/03 Containers
7) Maersk kentucky 21/03 22/03 Containers
8) Apl topaz 22/03 22/03 Containers
9) Nyk paula 21/03 23/03 Containers
10) Verity 21/03 23/03 Lub.oil
11) Mahananda 22/03 22/03 Br.bulk
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) White sea 21/03 Containers
2) E.r.pusan 20/03 Containers
3) Msc tia 22/03 Containers
4) Maritime kelly anne 22/03 Naph
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL