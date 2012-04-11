April 11The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday.
Summary Total vessels 19
Vessels working and berthed 10
Vessels waiting 9
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Tug Ocean Thunder,Thursday
-- Ts Tokyo,Tuesday
-- Kaethe c.rickmers,Tuesday
-- Nedlloyd oceania,Tuesday
-- Cma cgm mozart,Tuesday
-- Msc michaela,Tuesday
-- Oocl busan,Wednesday
-- Maritime vanessa,Wednesday
-- Strilen,Wednesday
-- Darya maan,Tuesday
-- Mare atlanticum,Monday
-- Cape mahon,Tuesday
-- Maersk duncan,Tuesday
-- Mtm hamburg,Tuesday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Msc carouge,Saturday
-- As Carinthia,Tuesday
-- Apl Sokhna,Tuesday
-- Maersk Kiel,Tuesday
-- Wan Hai 509,Tuesday
-- Emirates Kabir,Tuesday
-- Cape Bear,Tuesday
-- Allegra,Tuesday
-- Tug Ocean Thunder,n.a
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Tug Ocean Thunder 5/04 n.a n.a
2) Ts tokyo 10/04 11/04 Containers
3) Kaethe c.rickmers 10/04 11/04 Containers
4) Nedlloyd oceania 10/04 11/04 Containers
5) Cma cgm mozart 10/04 11/04 Containers
6) Msc michaela 10/04 11/04 Containers
7) Oocl busan 11/04 11/04 Containers
8) Maritime vanessa 11/04 12/04 Afs,nap
9) Strilen 11/04 12/04 Sm,meg,cg
10) Darya maan 10/04 14/04 Cement
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Sci Kolkata 6/04 Containers
2) E.R.Canberra 7/04 Containers
3) Hyundai Prog 8/04 Containers
4) Sci pride 2/04 Containers
5) Cooper River Bridge 7/04 Containers
6) Mare atlanticum 9/04 Containers
7) Cape mahon 10/04 Containers
8) Maersk duncan 10/04 Afs+Naptha
9) Mtm hamburg 10/04 Edi.oil
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL