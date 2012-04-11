April 11The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total vessels 19 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 9 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Tug Ocean Thunder,Thursday -- Ts Tokyo,Tuesday -- Kaethe c.rickmers,Tuesday -- Nedlloyd oceania,Tuesday -- Cma cgm mozart,Tuesday -- Msc michaela,Tuesday -- Oocl busan,Wednesday -- Maritime vanessa,Wednesday -- Strilen,Wednesday -- Darya maan,Tuesday -- Mare atlanticum,Monday -- Cape mahon,Tuesday -- Maersk duncan,Tuesday -- Mtm hamburg,Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Msc carouge,Saturday -- As Carinthia,Tuesday -- Apl Sokhna,Tuesday -- Maersk Kiel,Tuesday -- Wan Hai 509,Tuesday -- Emirates Kabir,Tuesday -- Cape Bear,Tuesday -- Allegra,Tuesday -- Tug Ocean Thunder,n.a VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Tug Ocean Thunder 5/04 n.a n.a 2) Ts tokyo 10/04 11/04 Containers 3) Kaethe c.rickmers 10/04 11/04 Containers 4) Nedlloyd oceania 10/04 11/04 Containers 5) Cma cgm mozart 10/04 11/04 Containers 6) Msc michaela 10/04 11/04 Containers 7) Oocl busan 11/04 11/04 Containers 8) Maritime vanessa 11/04 12/04 Afs,nap 9) Strilen 11/04 12/04 Sm,meg,cg 10) Darya maan 10/04 14/04 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Sci Kolkata 6/04 Containers 2) E.R.Canberra 7/04 Containers 3) Hyundai Prog 8/04 Containers 4) Sci pride 2/04 Containers 5) Cooper River Bridge 7/04 Containers 6) Mare atlanticum 9/04 Containers 7) Cape mahon 10/04 Containers 8) Maersk duncan 10/04 Afs+Naptha 9) Mtm hamburg 10/04 Edi.oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL