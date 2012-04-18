April 18 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 6 Vessels waiting 7 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Ts nagoya,Wednesday -- Sci new delhi,Wednesday -- Nedlloyd africa,Wednesday -- Ym north,Wednesday -- Pucon,Tuesday -- Lodestar grace,Sunday -- Er perth,Saturday -- William strait,Saturday -- Sci chennai,Sunday -- Nyk kai,Tuesday -- Safmarine nokwada,Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Cooper river bridge,Tuesday -- Mare atlanticum,Sunday -- Violetta,Sunday -- Maersk kampala,Tuesday -- Sattha bhum,Monday -- Cap verde,Tuesday -- Orient star,Tuesday -- Fujisan maru,Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Ts nagoya 18/04 19/04 Containers 2) Sci new delhi 18/04 19/04 Containers 3) Nedlloyd africa 18/04 18/04 Containers 4) Ym north 18/04 18/04 Containers 5) Pucon 17/04 18/04 Containers 6) Lodestar grace 15/04 17/04 Meg,c.soda Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Manhattan bridge 12/04 Containers 2) Gustav schulte 14/04 Containers 3) Er perth 14/04 Containers 4) William strait 14/04 Containers 5) Sci chennai 15/04 Containers 6) Nyk kai 17/04 Containers 7) Safmarine nokwada 17/04 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL