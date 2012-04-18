April 18 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday.
Summary Total vessels 13
Vessels working and berthed 6
Vessels waiting 7
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Ts nagoya,Wednesday
-- Sci new delhi,Wednesday
-- Nedlloyd africa,Wednesday
-- Ym north,Wednesday
-- Pucon,Tuesday
-- Lodestar grace,Sunday
-- Er perth,Saturday
-- William strait,Saturday
-- Sci chennai,Sunday
-- Nyk kai,Tuesday
-- Safmarine nokwada,Tuesday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Cooper river bridge,Tuesday
-- Mare atlanticum,Sunday
-- Violetta,Sunday
-- Maersk kampala,Tuesday
-- Sattha bhum,Monday
-- Cap verde,Tuesday
-- Orient star,Tuesday
-- Fujisan maru,Thursday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Ts nagoya 18/04 19/04 Containers
2) Sci new delhi 18/04 19/04 Containers
3) Nedlloyd africa 18/04 18/04 Containers
4) Ym north 18/04 18/04 Containers
5) Pucon 17/04 18/04 Containers
6) Lodestar grace 15/04 17/04 Meg,c.soda
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Manhattan bridge 12/04 Containers
2) Gustav schulte 14/04 Containers
3) Er perth 14/04 Containers
4) William strait 14/04 Containers
5) Sci chennai 15/04 Containers
6) Nyk kai 17/04 Containers
7) Safmarine nokwada 17/04 Containers
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL