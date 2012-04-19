April 19 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 17 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 7 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Csav ranco,Wednesday -- Maersk wyoming,Wednesday -- Safmarine nokwanda,Wednesday -- Apl guangzhou,Wednesday -- Abtin 1,Monday -- Kota sabas,Thursday -- Royal hugli,Wednesday -- Apl topaz,Wednesday -- Hanjin Ningbo,Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Nedlloyd africa,Wednesday -- Ym north,Wednesday -- Pucon,Wednesday -- Lodestar grace,Tuesday -- Ts nagoya,Thursday -- Sci new delhi,Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Ts nagoya 18/04 19/04 Containers 2) Sci new delhi 18/04 20/04 Containers 3) Csav ranco 18/04 19/04 Containers 4) Maersk wyoming 18/04 19/04 Containers 5) Safmarine nokwanda 18/04 19/04 Containers 6) Apl guangzhou 18/04 19/04 Containers 7) Abtin 1 16/04 20/04 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Manhattan bridge 12/04 Containers 2) Er perth 14/04 Containers 3) William strait 14/04 Containers 4) Gustav schulte 14/04 Containers 5) Sci chennai 15/04 Containers 6) Nyk kai 17/04 Containers 7) Kota sabas 19/04 Containers 8) Royal hugli 18/04 Containers 9) Apl topaz 18/04 Containers 10) Hanjin ningbo 19/04 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL