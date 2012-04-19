April 19 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday.
Summary Total vessels 17
Vessels working and berthed 10
Vessels waiting 7
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Csav ranco,Wednesday
-- Maersk wyoming,Wednesday
-- Safmarine nokwanda,Wednesday
-- Apl guangzhou,Wednesday
-- Abtin 1,Monday
-- Kota sabas,Thursday
-- Royal hugli,Wednesday
-- Apl topaz,Wednesday
-- Hanjin Ningbo,Thursday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Nedlloyd africa,Wednesday
-- Ym north,Wednesday
-- Pucon,Wednesday
-- Lodestar grace,Tuesday
-- Ts nagoya,Thursday
-- Sci new delhi,Friday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Ts nagoya 18/04 19/04 Containers
2) Sci new delhi 18/04 20/04 Containers
3) Csav ranco 18/04 19/04 Containers
4) Maersk wyoming 18/04 19/04 Containers
5) Safmarine nokwanda 18/04 19/04 Containers
6) Apl guangzhou 18/04 19/04 Containers
7) Abtin 1 16/04 20/04 Containers
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Manhattan bridge 12/04 Containers
2) Er perth 14/04 Containers
3) William strait 14/04 Containers
4) Gustav schulte 14/04 Containers
5) Sci chennai 15/04 Containers
6) Nyk kai 17/04 Containers
7) Kota sabas 19/04 Containers
8) Royal hugli 18/04 Containers
9) Apl topaz 18/04 Containers
10) Hanjin ningbo 19/04 Containers
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL