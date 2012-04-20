April 20 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 16 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 07 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- OSV A Four, Thursday -- Kangna, Friday -- Mol Distinction, Friday -- Mercur, Thursday -- Zim Europa, Thursday -- TS Tokyo, Sunday -- Hansa Constitution, Wednesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Ts Nagoya, Wednesday -- Sci new delhi, Wednesday -- Maersk Wyoming, Wednesday -- Safmarine nokwanda, Wednesday -- Apl Guangzhou, Wednesday -- Abtin 1, Monday -- Royal hugli -- Apl topaz VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Csav ranco 18/04 20/04 Containers 2) Manhattan bridge 19/04 21/04 Containers 3) Er perth 20/04 21/04 Containers 4) Hanjin ningbo 19/04 20/04 Containers 5) OSV A Four 19/04 20/04 BR.Bulk 6) Kangna 20/04 20/04 Containers 7) Mol Distinction 20/04 20/04 Containers 8) Mercur 19/04 20/04 EDI. Oil 9) Zim Europa 19/04 20/04 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) William strait 14/04 Containers 2) Gustav schulte 14/04 Containers 3) Sci chennai 15/04 Containers 4) Nyk kai 17/04 Containers 5) Kota sabas 19/04 Containers 6) TS Tokyo 15/04 Containers 7) Hansa Constitution 18/04 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL