April 20 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday.
Summary Total vessels 16
Vessels working and berthed 09
Vessels waiting 07
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- OSV A Four, Thursday
-- Kangna, Friday
-- Mol Distinction, Friday
-- Mercur, Thursday
-- Zim Europa, Thursday
-- TS Tokyo, Sunday
-- Hansa Constitution, Wednesday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Ts Nagoya, Wednesday
-- Sci new delhi, Wednesday
-- Maersk Wyoming, Wednesday
-- Safmarine nokwanda, Wednesday
-- Apl Guangzhou, Wednesday
-- Abtin 1, Monday
-- Royal hugli
-- Apl topaz
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Csav ranco 18/04 20/04 Containers
2) Manhattan bridge 19/04 21/04 Containers
3) Er perth 20/04 21/04 Containers
4) Hanjin ningbo 19/04 20/04 Containers
5) OSV A Four 19/04 20/04 BR.Bulk
6) Kangna 20/04 20/04 Containers
7) Mol Distinction 20/04 20/04 Containers
8) Mercur 19/04 20/04 EDI. Oil
9) Zim Europa 19/04 20/04 Containers
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) William strait 14/04 Containers
2) Gustav schulte 14/04 Containers
3) Sci chennai 15/04 Containers
4) Nyk kai 17/04 Containers
5) Kota sabas 19/04 Containers
6) TS Tokyo 15/04 Containers
7) Hansa Constitution 18/04 Containers
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL