April 21 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday.
Summary Total vessels 13
Vessels working and berthed 7
Vessels waiting 6
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Apl srilanka,Friday
-- Cma cgm puccini,Friday
-- Al sabahia,Friday
-- Sfl avon,Friday
-- Darya maan,Friday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Csav ranco,Friday
-- Hanjin ningbo,Friday
-- OSV A Four,Friday
-- Kangna,Friday
-- Mol Distinction,Friday
-- Mercur,Friday
-- Zim Europa,Friday
-- Manhattan bridge,Saturday
-- Er perth,Saturday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Manhattan bridge 19/04 21/04 Containers
2) Er perth 20/04 21/04 Containers
3) Apl srilanka 20/04 21/04 Containers
4) Cma cgm puccini 20/04 22/04 Containers
5) Al sabahia 20/04 21/04 Containers
6) Sfl avon 20/04 21/04 Containers
7) Darya maan 20/04 23/04 Cement
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) William strait 14/04 Containers
2) Sci chennai 15/04 Containers
3) Nyk kai 17/04 Containers
4) Kota sabas 19/04 Containers
5) TS Tokyo 15/04 Containers
6) Gustav schulte 14/04 Containers
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL