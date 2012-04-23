April 23 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday.
Summary Total vessels 15
Vessels working and berthed 8
Vessels waiting 7
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Nyk kai,Sunday
-- William strait,Sunday
-- Juist trader,Monday
-- Hanjin dallas ,Sunday
-- Racha bhum,Sunday
-- Rio bravo,Sunday
-- Motilal Nehru,Saturday
-- Osv a four,Monday
-- Msc finland,Friday
-- As Carinthia,Friday
-- Captain kattelman,Thursday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Manhattan bridge,Saturday
-- Er perth,Saturday
-- Apl srilanka ,Saturday
-- Cma cgm puccini,Sunday
-- Al sabahia,Saturday
-- Sfl avon,Saturday
-- Darya maan,Monday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Nyk kai 22/04 23/04 Containers
2) William strait 22/04 24/04 Containers
3) Juist trader 23/04 23/04 Containers
4) Hanjin dallas 22/04 23/04 Containers
5) Racha bhum 22/04 23/04 Containers
6) Rio bravo 22/04 23/04 Containers
7) Motilal nehru 21/04 23/04 Crude oil(e)
8) Osv a four 23/04 23/04 Br.bulk
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Gustav schulte 14/04 Containers
2) Sci chennai 15/04 Containers
3) Kota sabas 19/04 Containers
4) TS Tokyo 15/04 Containers
5) Msc finland 20/04 Containers
6) As carinthia 20/04 Containers
7) Captain kattelman 19/04 Containers
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL