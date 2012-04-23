April 23 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 15 Vessels working and berthed 8 Vessels waiting 7 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Nyk kai,Sunday -- William strait,Sunday -- Juist trader,Monday -- Hanjin dallas ,Sunday -- Racha bhum,Sunday -- Rio bravo,Sunday -- Motilal Nehru,Saturday -- Osv a four,Monday -- Msc finland,Friday -- As Carinthia,Friday -- Captain kattelman,Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Manhattan bridge,Saturday -- Er perth,Saturday -- Apl srilanka ,Saturday -- Cma cgm puccini,Sunday -- Al sabahia,Saturday -- Sfl avon,Saturday -- Darya maan,Monday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Nyk kai 22/04 23/04 Containers 2) William strait 22/04 24/04 Containers 3) Juist trader 23/04 23/04 Containers 4) Hanjin dallas 22/04 23/04 Containers 5) Racha bhum 22/04 23/04 Containers 6) Rio bravo 22/04 23/04 Containers 7) Motilal nehru 21/04 23/04 Crude oil(e) 8) Osv a four 23/04 23/04 Br.bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Gustav schulte 14/04 Containers 2) Sci chennai 15/04 Containers 3) Kota sabas 19/04 Containers 4) TS Tokyo 15/04 Containers 5) Msc finland 20/04 Containers 6) As carinthia 20/04 Containers 7) Captain kattelman 19/04 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL